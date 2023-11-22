Senedd Member to lead march against violence

Senedd Member Joyce Watson will this week lead a march to say no to violence against women and girls.

Schools, organisations, groups and individuals are invited to come together at the event in Ammanford on Thursday 23 November to make a stand against violence.

Anti-violence campaigner, Ms Watson hopes the march will provide an opportunity for everyone to pledge to change the story on abuse.

Pupils from Amman Valley School and Ysgol y Bedol will be participating in the meeting at Ammanford Pensioners Hall.

Ms Watson said: “We all deserve to live full, fear free lives, but the seeds of abuse are sown young. The level and the pressure of day-to-day harassment which pupils face now is both alarming and unacceptable.”

She continued: “I am pleased that so many young people are coming, and I am looking forward to hearing their perspectives. Culture change doesn’t happen overnight, but it’s only through catching young people at this stage, teaching about respect and kindness, that things will change.

White Ribbon Day

The march through Ammanford takes place ahead of White Ribbon Day, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, on 25 November.

Ms Watson began White Ribbon campaigning in Wales nearly 20 years ago, and since 2012 she has worked with the Women’s Institute in Wales) on the Not in my Name campaign, helping to raise awareness across Wales and recruit men and boys to speak up against violence, abuse and harassment towards women and girls.

She added: “Ending violence against women is everyone’s business. We all have a part to play in helping achieve societal change by challenging toxic attitudes that can lead to violence. We need to challenge attitudes in order to change behaviour, and we need to start young.”

