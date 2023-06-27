Senedd Members vote in favour of historic Wales Agriculture Bill

Senedd Members have voted in favour of the first ever Agriculture Bill drafted in Wales, which the government claims will be key in supporting farmers and sustainable food production for generations to come.

The Bill, which has been led by the Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths, will now seek Royal Assent, and if approved, is expected to come into force later this summer.

The main source of future Government support for farmers in Wales will come through the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme.

The Bill provides Ministers with the powers necessary to provide support in the future whilst also ensuring continued support for farmers during a transition period, reflecting the Cooperation Agreement commitment with Plaid Cymru.

Snare ban

It also includes a commitment for a ban on the use of snares, and glue traps, meaning Wales will be the first country in the UK to introduce a total ban on their use.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said: “This is an important moment for our farmers, our agriculture sector, and Wales as a whole. At the heart of the Bill lie objectives to support the economic, environmental, and social sustainability of the Welsh agricultural sector.

“Today’s vote means we can now move ahead with delivering a system of support developed in Wales which works for Wales, including the Sustainable Farming Scheme to commence in 2025.”

“It will ensure we can work more effectively with the sector in tackling the climate and nature emergencies which pose the biggest medium to long term threat to food production in Wales.

“We are committed to, and will continue to work with farmers to ensure they stay on the land to produce food sustainably.

“The Wales Agriculture Bill will ensure agricultural tenants are able to access financial support and are not unfairly restricted from doing so.

“A complete ban on the inhumane use of glue traps and snares is included in the Bill and means we will become the first nation in the UK to introduce such a ban.

“It also amends the Forestry Act 1967 providing powers to better protect wildlife and the environment during felling operations.

“I want to thank everyone who has worked with us on developing the Bill, their input has been invaluable to ensure it recognises and supports Welsh priorities.”

