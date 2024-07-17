Senedd passes Bill to reform council tax in Wales

A Bill to reform council tax and non-domestic rates in Wales has been passed by the Senedd.

The Local Government Finance (Wales) Bill will see a series of changes to tax systems making them “fairer and work better for the future needs of Wales”.

For non-domestic rates (also known as business rates), the Bill will increase how often the values of non-domestic properties are updated to once every three years.

It will also provide more flexibility to make changes to reliefs and exemptions and enable changes to the calculation of payments for different categories of ratepayers.

For council tax, the Bill will establish a five yearly cycle of property revaluations from April 2028 onwards, and allow Welsh Ministers to amend future revaluation years.

The Welsh Government says the new system will provide more flexibility for the labelling of tax bands to fit future possible redesigns of the system.

The national Council Tax Reduction Scheme is set to continue providing financial help to low-income households;

It’s hoped the Bill will provide more flexibility to make changes to discounts and those disregarded from paying council tax.

Devolution

Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Constitution and Cabinet Office, Rebecca Evans, said: “This is the first Welsh local government finance bill since devolution. It introduces important changes to the local tax system in Wales, reforming the system to make it more consistent, effective, and to give us flexibility in the future.

“Extensive research and experience of operating the current systems for more than two decades highlighted a range of limitations and the case for change was clear.

“With the Bill now being approved by the Senedd, we will have a framework designed for modern Wales, and the necessary levers to adapt local taxation in the future as circumstances and priorities change.”

It’s long been argued that council tax is unfair because it is based on property prices and not on people’s ability to pay.

The shake up will now see a revaluation of properties which have increased in value significantly since the last review 20 years ago.

Referendums

The Welsh Conservatives have warned that the Bill could pave the way to higher council tax for some Welsh households

Shadow Minister for Finance, Peter Fox said: “The Bill’s wording is troubling, so I am not convinced that the single person discount is safe in the hands of Labour ministers seemingly intent on enabling Welsh Councils to hike council tax bills for thousands of residents across Wales.

“The Welsh Conservatives are clear, the single person discount is incredibly important, particularly for widowers, and must be enshrined into law and Labour’s plans for council tax revaluations must not force taxes up for Welsh households.

“We also believe that local referendums should be conducted by councils where they propose council tax increases over 5%, our citizens should have a voice on the tax they pay.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

