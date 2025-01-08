Senedd pays tribute to ‘passionate’ stalwart politicians

Emily Price

The Senedd has paid tribute to two “passionate” stalwart Welsh politicians who recently passed away.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats announced the death of Baroness Jennifer Randerson at the weekend whilst the Tories announced the passing of former AM Peter Rogers on Tuesday.

On the first day back after the winter break, the Senedd’s Llywydd Elin Jones said the new term was beginning on a sad note, with both politicians belonging to “our class of 99”.

Ms Jones said: “Jenny was a long-serving, highly respected and influential Member of this Senedd. She was one of its most stalwart supporters, whilst here, and in her continuing political role within the House of Lords. She was a wise voice in those early days of devolution.

“Peter Rogers was from a very different part of Wales and a different political tradition. His was a passionate voice for rural communities in particular. He was a kind and dedicated man.”

‘Unique’

Baroness Randerson was elected as the first Assembly Member for Cardiff Central in the newly established National Assembly for Wales in 1999.

She became the first female Lib Dem minister in the UK for culture, sport, and the Welsh language from 2000 to 2003, and was acting deputy first minister from July 2001 to June 2002.

Leader of the Welsh Lib Dems Jane Dodds said Wales had the Baroness to thank for free museums and art galleries.

She said: “Jenny was here at the dawn of devolution. She was a public servant all her life. She was a teacher, then lecturer, and then went on to be elected as the first Member here for Cardiff Central, and then, as you’ve heard, went on to be in the House of Lords as well.

“Jenny was very unique. Her love and passion for the arts, culture and the Welsh language shone through. It was like a light that went through a prism for Jenny. From that came so much.

“We all have Jenny to thank for free entry to museums and art galleries. We all have Jenny to thank for the decision to build the Millennium Centre just here next door. We have Jenny to thank, as well, for the beginning of us having a strategy for the Welsh language. ‘Iaith Pawb’ was her baby. Jenny was somebody who knew how to get things done.”

‘High regard’

The Conservatives said Baroness Randerson had been “held in very high regard” on all sides of the Senedd including the Tory benches.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said the Baroness had made an “enormous contribution to Wales” in the early days of devolution.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said she had made a “significant contribution” to public life in Wales.

Tributes to former AM Peter Rogers were also made in the Senedd on Tuesday led by the Welsh Conservatives.

The farmer and magistrate was the Member of the Welsh Assembly for the North Wales Region from 1999 to 2003.

He was described as a “colourful” and “formidable” politician and a “dear friend” by the new leader of the opposition Darren Millar.

‘Proud’

Mr Millar said: “He was an incredible character in Welsh politics, I think it’s fair to say very, very passionate. He loved a good tirade against a Labour Minister.

“There are many colourful phrases in the Record of Proceedings as a result of that. But he was a formidable operator.

“He worked incredibly hard for the people of north Wales, whom he was very proud to represent, and, of course, the people of Anglesey, whom he served with distinction as a community councillor, and as a county councillor over the years too.

“He loved his rugby. It was one of his passions, alongside farming and supporting the agricultural community, both of which he spoke up loudly for and frequently for in this Chamber over the years when he was a Member.

“He will be sorely missed by everybody, particularly his family, and we do send them our heartfelt condolences.”

The First Minister described the former north Wales AM was one of the “originals” of the Senedd Chamber.

Plaid’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth described Mr Rogers as “one of those unique characters and political figures”.

Speaking in the Chamber, he said: “He was a plain speaker if ever there was one, and we disagreed on almost everything politically, but I came to know him very well as a co-governor at a school and a constituent of mine, and I will remember him for his commitment to his square mile.”

