Senedd petition launched to resurrect rejected autism legislation

Emily Price

A petition has been launched to resurrect a Bill aimed at improving the lives of autistic people which was rejected in the Senedd over five years ago.

The Autism (Wales) Bill was voted down by Assembly Members in 2019 after being introduced by the then Tory group leader Paul Davies.

The legislation would have forced the Welsh Government to launch a strategy for meeting the needs of children and adults in Wales with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Blocked

Although the Bill was backed by opposition AMs, it was blocked from proceeding in the Assembly because it did not receive support from ministers.

The Conservatives accused Labour of rejecting the Bill because it came from opposition benches.

At the time, the then Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the Welsh Government was already committed to improving provision for autistic people.

But he said that the Welsh Government would be willing to look at legislating again in the future “if what we’re doing does not work.”

Change

Now, a new Senedd petition hopes to revive the original 2019 Bill.

Launched earlier this month by Spencer Errol Grennan, it states: “The majority of Labour MSs rejected the Autism (Wales) Bill, despite its potential to significantly improve the lives of autistic people.

“This petition calls on the Welsh Government to reconsider its stance and prioritize the rights and needs of autistic individuals.

“Don’t let autistic people be ignored! The Welsh Government must take action to improve their lives. Sign now to demand change and support the rights of autistic individuals.”

Difference

Conservative MS Paul Davies welcomed news of the new petition.

He said: “As the Member that introduced the Autism (Wales) Bill, I’m very supportive of Mr Grennan’s petition. I still believe that legislation would make a huge difference to the autism community in Wales.”

“As we already know, far too many people with autism are not getting the support that they need. The Bill that I introduced was backed by the autism community and set out a number of clear duties that would have helped ensure people with autism could access services and support.

“I’m pleased that the subject of an Autism Bill is discussed again and I hope the Welsh Government reconsiders its position and uses all its levers to better support the autism community in Wales.”

Targets

Health boards have seen a substantial rise in referrals to neurodevelopmental services, with monthly referrals in one area reported to have doubled over the past 4 years.

Figures published in November found that services are not meeting the Welsh Government’s target that 80% of children should receive an autism assessment within 26 weeks.

Long waits have led to some families using paid-for private assessment services.

But there is no guarantee that a private diagnosis will be accepted by GPs or education providers.

This has led to parents facing difficulties when accessing treatment and support through the NHS.

There is currently no waiting time policy or target for autistic adults in Wales – adult patients face an average wait of around two years.

Some health boards have indicated that a lack of financial resources is a barrier to reducing wait times and building sustainable services.

Other services have suggested that recruiting staff and implementing new ways of working are the key challenges to meeting growing demand.

The Welsh Government was invited to comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

