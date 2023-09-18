Senedd petition to axe 20mph speed limit rockets to over 50,000 signatures
Emily Price
A Senedd petition calling for the new 20mph default speed limit to be axed has reached over 50,000 signatures and is increasing rapidly every hour.
On Sunday (September 17) Wales became the first UK nation to drop the default speed limit of 30mph to 20mph on restricted roads.
Welsh Government ministers have said the new road regulation will result in fewer deaths and save the NHS around £92m every year.
However the speed limit change has been met with opposition by the Tories who last week forced a vote in the Senedd in an attempt to block the new default speed limit coming into force.
Following the fiery debate calling for “targeted measures” instead of a default speed limit, the Welsh Conservatives lost the vote to repeal the new 20mph default law.
Back in March this year, a Senedd petition was started calling for the 20mph limit plans to be scrapped.
Having gained a few thousand signatures over the past few months, the number of signatories has rapidly increased in the last 24 hours to 50,000.
If a Senedd petition gets over 10,000 signatures, the Petitions Committee will consider asking for a debate in the Senedd chamber but this is not guaranteed.
The petition, started by Mark Baker has been signed by the Welsh Conservative’s Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology, Natasha Asghar who has shared it on her social media accounts urging others to sign.
“Public opinion”
Titled, ‘We want the Welsh Government to rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law’ the petition states the new 20mph law “will mark the end of having socialism in power in Wales” and demands the “foolish idea” is stopped.
Natasha Asghar, Member of the Welsh Parliament for South East Wales and Shadow Minister for Transport, said: “The new blanket 20mph speed limit has been in place for just one day and already people have had enough of it.
“For nearly 50,000 people to sign a petition within 24 hours shows the extent of public outrage towards Labour’s madcap policy.
“This highlights that there has been little to no consultation with the general public, the Labour Government have clearly avoided all public scrutiny in a bid to get their socialist agenda pushed through.
“Labour and Plaid Cymru have refused to listen to public opinion and are continuing to wage their anti-worker, anti-road and anti-motorist agenda.
“With this ludicrous policy forced on the people of Wales, Labour can still U-turn on this disastrous rollout and deliver what Wales wants by scrapping blanket 20mph zones across Wales.”
Natasha Asghar needs to explain why 20mph is a ‘socialist’ speed limit.
She means it was introduced by a socialist minded party.
Is that good or bad for the socialist party ? I can not afford to be a socialist.
“Back in March” the tories were backing the reduction. Now they are seeking only to foment trouble.
The petition has been around for six months and was barely noticed. Now, quite suddeenly it has reached the dizzy heights of 50 thousand;. Please remind me what proportion of the electorate is that?
Not a bad response so far considering the Drakeford used only 1,000 signatures on an on-line poll with dubious questions and comments …it scored 60% for the 20drakeford camp. Many non-labour members of the WG and Senedd supported the claim…but not in our name. Population of Wales is just over 3.1 million…a 1,000 is a very low poll.
Yesterday and this morning Llandrindod feels a saner place with a very high degree of compliance on the main road. One person last night driving at 50mph (my estimate) may have been an emergency worker, let me be fair, but the type of car and the noisy exhaust said “attention-seeking idiot”.
Why are we bothering with any sort of elected government when we could turn Westminster and the devolved parliamentary houses into flats for the homeless if the four countries could be governed by a petition started by anybody with some sort of grievance politically led or otherwise
Drive at 15mph and then there will be even less collisions. Total madness
Stupidest idea ever. All its doing is pissing people off stop making more stress when going out. journeys now take longer to get anywhere. Not to mention we have to spend more of our free time leaving home early to get to work. then getting home late yer Its not like we all dont work for 50 years or more to only enjoy a small amount of freedom doing what we want in our free time.also this causes more pollution driving round in third costs more in fuel. The. Sitting in traffic also taking over cyclists is now more dangerous… Read more »
In Cornwall, the Tory controlled council is implementing ,a” key manifesto pledge” for a blanket 20mph limit on all residential streets by2026. Tory controlled North Lincolnshire council has started rolling out the 20 mph limit. I could report more Tory councils doing the same, the Tory party in Cymru seem out of step with its masters in England.
Local councils in consultation with local people. Giving the people what they want and there will not be a 40 mph zone that suddenly becomes 20 mph. You are not comparing like with like.
You were only meant to blow the bl**dy doors off…
Conservative Party are not clear on what to do with manifesto pledges (they usually ignore them or write ones that are vague and meaningless). Which is why this must confuse them. This is one that has been kept, I know that keeping pledges is not in the Conservative Party lexicon and they are trying to understand what this means. Had labour not done this by next election then the Tory in Wales would be screaming from the roof tops that Labour are just Like Tory and don’t keep promises. Now its “but but but but but…..” Would like to understand… Read more »