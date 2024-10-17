Senedd rejects call for quarry overhaul

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

The Senedd rejected calls to overhaul planning processes for quarries despite concerns about public health, the environment and people feeling powerless.

Heledd Fychan led a debate on her legislative proposal for a planning presumption against approving quarry development near people’s homes.

The Plaid Cymru politician said: “Communities are left having to fight against large multinationals with plentiful resources at their disposal to quash any local opposition.

“What’s abundantly clear is that it isn’t a fair fight.”

Calling for a 1,000m buffer zone near quarries, she raised the example of Craig-yr-Hesg in Glyncoch on the outskirts of Pontypridd in her South Wales Central region.

Ms Fychan told the Senedd that extraction at the quarry, which has operated since 1885, was due to end in December 2022 with restoration to follow.

“However, that proved to be a broken promise,” she said.

‘Voiceless’

Warning people feel voiceless and powerless, Ms Fychan said the company submitted two planning applications to expand the quarry and extend its life.

She explained that then-climate minister Julie James overturned Rhondda Cynon Taf council’s decision to reject both applications despite more than 400 objections locally.

Labour’s Hefin David stressed the minister had little choice, saying she had to minimise the risk of a likely successful judicial review and the Welsh Government having to pay costs.

Ms Fychan suggested this shows how the planning process is inadequate.

She said people’s concerns about health, structural damage and the loss of green spaces were assumed to be hearsay as they did not have money for costly monitoring nor lawyers.

“Simply put, they didn’t stand a chance under the current system, which places economic benefit above everything else,” she warned.

‘Cracks in the walls’

Dr David raised moves to reassure people living close to the Bryn Group’s quarry near Gelligaer in his Caerphilly constituency.

He said the council monitors dust near homes which shows safe levels of particulates.

“But nonetheless, residents complain about blasting,” he said. “They complain that it causes their windows to shake and others have complained about cracks in the wall.

He expressed reservations about calls for ministers to make all decisions on quarries, warning this would lead to a loss of local decision making.

But, on balance, Dr David supported the motion and the thrust of Ms Fychan’s argument as he called for a review of 2004 guidance.

Delyth Jewell, Plaid Cymru’s shadow climate secretary, raised concerns about the Bryn Group’s application to expand its quarry.

“I’ve been contacted by a number of residents who live near the quarry and who suffer daily with noise pollution, with dust, vibrations in their houses, and unpleasant smells,” she said.

‘Reneged’

Her colleague Llyr Gruffydd was concerned about plans to extend a limestone quarry in Denbigh, with the felling of trees that are 100 years old and home to scarce wildlife.

He drew a parallel with opencast sites, warning: “We’ve had the earth being promised around restoration … but time and time again, those promises are reneged upon.”

While the Conservatives’ Mark Isherwood supported the general principle of the motion, he said he would abstain in the vote due to potential unintended consequences.

He described calls for a mandatory 1,000m buffer zone for all new and existing quarries as arbitrary, cautioning of negative impacts on jobs and the economy.

Labour’s Carolyn Thomas, who chairs the Senedd’s petitions committee, pointed to a 1,585-signature petition calling for such a buffer zone.

‘Loud and scary’

Responding for the Welsh Government, Rebecca Evans said the sustainable supply of minerals and aggregates is essential to support economic development in Wales.

Wales’ economy secretary recognised that planning decisions are often controversial as she emphasised the need for local decision making.

She said: “I don’t agree that new legislation would be appropriate or effective, as circumstances do vary on a case-by-case basis.”

Ms Evans, who is responsible for planning and energy as well as the economy, argued planning policy is more nuanced and flexible than legislation could be.

The minister warned that the legislative proposal could have unintended consequences but she said she would consider reviewing the 2004 guidance.

Closing the debate on October 16, Ms Fychan quoted Hadley, aged six, from Glyncoch, as saying: “I miss the mountain being green and open.

“The blasts are loud and scary and there’s always so much dust.”

Senedd members voted 18-14 against the proposal with 15 abstaining.

