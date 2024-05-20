Senedd set to debate record breaking 20mph petition

Emily Price

Protesters will gather on the steps of the Senedd this week as Welsh politicians prepare to debate the record breaking anti-20mph petition.

The Senedd petition collected 469,570 signatures – the most in Senedd history – following the role out of the controversial road regulation in September 2023.

It saw most 30mph roads switch to 20mph in built up areas in Wales – a pledge that was part of the Labour Party’s 2021 manifesto.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Ken Skates announced a partial u-turn on the policy in April following backlash and some roads are expected to revert back to 30mph following consultation.

Mr Skates admitted that the cost of revising roads could be up to £5 million.

This is in addition to the roughly £34 million it cost to roll out the new speed limit.

‘Disasterous’

The petition calling on the Welsh Government to scrap the “disastrous 20mph law” was launched by Mark Baker.

He says he’s “not surprised” it was recommended for debate as the Welsh Government “could not have ignored it”.

The debate will take place in Cardiff Bay on Wednesday (May 22).

Gathering

Members of the Senedd Lobby Group plan to gather outside the Welsh Parliament in protest against the road regulation.

They say nine months on from the 20mph roll out, the public has not become used to it – and never will.

A Welsh Government source indicated that the speed limit is here to stay despite the number of people who signed the petition which surpassed the number of those who voted for Labour in the 2021 Senedd election (443,047 votes).

Following claims that the petition had been being tampered with, an investigation was launched last year to look at where signatures were coming from.

There was some evidence of small scale duplication of signatures and some rather bizarre names were recorded such as ‘Rupert the Bear’.

But overall, the majority of the signatures came from people in Wales with valid postcodes and email addresses.

Voices

Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar says residents have made their voices heard.

She said: “Opposition to Labour’s 20mph speed limit scheme has been colossal and this record-breaking petition with nearly 500,000 signatures is just one example of that.

“There has been a drastic change in rhetoric from the Welsh Government over this costly policy, but sadly that’s all it is – warm words. Nothing is changing and as it stands 20mph is here to stay.

“Labour ministers cannot continue to ignore the public’s concerns. Residents have made their voices heard, they want this £33m policy axed and that’s exactly what the Welsh Conservatives would do.

“I look forward to speaking up on behalf of all those campaigning against this 20mph policy during the petition debate and urging the Welsh Government to scrap this policy for good.”

The minister who spearheaded the roll out of the 20mph policy, Lee Waters, was recently named as one of the top political change makers in the UK for his contribution to environmental causes.

The Welsh Government says the default will save the NHS money and have cited a study by Imperial College which found that 20mph limited areas were “pollution-neutral”.

Minsters expect the lower speed limit to encourage more people to choose active ways to travel which will lead to fewer polluting cars on the roads.

