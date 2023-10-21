Senedd takeover aims to inspire more women to enter politics

The floor of the Senedd will be given over entirely to women this weekend for an event which aims to inspire more women to enter politics and public life.

We Belong Here: Women’s Takeover of the Senedd takes place on Saturday ( 21 October), featuring inspirational talks, discussion and workshops.

Members of the Senedd and other leaders from political and public office, also will share their experiences and encourage discussion on achieving equal and diverse representation.

We Belong Here is organised by Women’s Equality Network (WEN) Wales and Elect Her in partnership with Senedd Cymru, Welsh Government and a host of other organisations.

Llywydd of the Senedd, the Right Honourable Elin Jones MS said: “Twenty years on from when the Senedd became the first legislature in the world to achieve gender equality among its members, there is still so much work to be done.

“The We Belong Here event encapsulates a vision of a Wales where not only more of our leaders and legislators are women, but in particular women with protected characteristic, whether they be disabled women, women from an ethnic minority background or LGBTQ+ women.

“Thank you to WEN Wales and Elect Her for working alongside the Senedd to organise a day set to be filled with big ideas, inspiring conversations, and valuable practical advice on how to take your next step towards standing for office.”

Change

Joyce Watson MS, Senedd Commissioner for Equality and Chair of the Senedd Women’s Caucus added: “I’m so pleased to support this very special event as we aim to encourage women from all backgrounds, from all over Wales to get involved in politics.

“Much like the Senedd Women’s Caucus, We Belong Here is a force for change by creating a space for women to connect and for ideas to be shared. For those of us already elected or in positions of influence, it is also a reminder to bring other women along with us for the journey and to make these spaces safe, inclusive and welcoming as we do so. I look forward to a day of challenging discussions in the company of inspirational speakers.”

The opening session of the event will be streamed live on senedd.tv and features keynote speeches from, Welsh Government Minister Jane Hutt MS, Councillor and disability activist Sara Pickard and and Shavanah Taj, the first ethnic minority general secretary in TUC Wales.

More information about the day’s workshops is available on the WEN Wales website.

