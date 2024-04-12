Senedd to debate 20mph and ‘road building ban’

Emily Price

A motion calling for the Welsh Government to reverse the 20mph default speed limit and adopt a “targeted approach” instead will be debated in the Senedd next week.

The motion, brought forward by the Welsh Conservatives will also call for a review of the current strict criteria for new road building in Wales.

Under new Welsh Government rules, road projects must not increase carbon emissions, increase the number of cars on the road, lead to higher speeds and higher emissions, and must not negatively impact the environment.

In February 2023, following a year long review, all major road building projects in Wales were scrapped including the planned third Menai bridge.

The “groundbreaking” policy has been described as “world-leading and brave” by environmental campaigners.

The motion calls for a review of the road building tests with a view to implementing all previously scrapped schemes.

In the Senedd on Wednesday (April 17), Tory MSs will also propose that the government invest in better public transport to make buses and trains “more competitive with travelling by car”.

‘War on Motorists’

Welsh Conservative Shadow Transport Minister, Natasha Asghar MS, said: “Labour Ministers in Cardiff Bay continue to push their anti-motorist agenda, with drivers being forced out of their vehicles through Labour Government policy.

“The people of Wales want to get on with their daily lives, yet Labour’s lack of investment in public transport, road building ban, and 20mph speed limits are preventing them from doing exactly this.

“In the Senedd next week, we’ll be calling on the Welsh Labour Government to end their war on motorists, scrap their road building ban and 20mph speed limits, and to get Wales moving again.”

Wales’ controversial 20mph default speed limit was rolled out in September last year and saw most roads that were 30mph switch to 20mph.

A record breaking Senedd petition calling for the default to be reversed racked up almost half a million signatures.

The Welsh Government has said that cutting the limit to 20mph will protect lives and save the NHS in Wales £92m a year.

The Welsh Conservatives say the Welsh Government’s transport policies are “not fit for purpose”.

The Tories have brought several motions before the Senedd calling for the road regulation to be reversed but none have been successful.

They also led a no confidence vote in the minister who led the introduction of the 20mph speed limit but it too failed to pass.

The deputy minister in charge of transport, Lee Waters stepped down from the role before the Senedd broke for Easter recess in March.

Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates will now oversee Wales’ transport.

Motion

The motion which will be debated on Wednesday reads:

To propose that the Senedd:

1. Believes the Welsh Government’s transport policies for Wales are not fit for purpose.

2. Regrets the North and South transport divide in Wales, with £50m allocated to the North Wales Metro, and over £1bn to the South Wales Metro.

3. Calls on the Welsh Government to urgently:

a) undertake a review of the current road building tests with a view to implementing all previously scrapped schemes that will boost economic growth or enhance road safety;

b) reverse the Restricted Roads (20mph Speed Limit) (Wales) Order 2022 and adopt a targeted approach to 20mph speed limits in Wales; and

c) invest in public transport to make buses and trains more competitive with travelling by car.

The Welsh Government were invited to comment.

