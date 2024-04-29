Senedd to debate Cass Review recommendations

Emily Price

The Welsh Government will face a vote this week on whether to accept the recommendations of a landmark report which found that NHS gender care for children has been based on weak evidence.

The Cass Review into NHS England gender identity services for children and young people was published last month.

It concluded that children who are confused about their gender have been “let down” by a lack of research and evidence.

Research by the University of York, carried out alongside the report, found evidence to be severely lacking on the impact of puberty blockers and hormone treatments, while the majority of clinical guidelines were found not to have followed international standards.

Dr Hilary Cass said children questioning their gender identity have been caught up in a “stormy social discourse” in a debate that has become exceptionally “toxic”.

In the Senedd on Wednesday (May 1), the Welsh Conservatives will bring forward a motion calling on the Welsh Government to adopt the recommendations of the Cass Review.

The party will also call for the assurance that “children and their parents are supported with common sense, fact-based guidance”.

Findings

Welsh Conservative Shadow Social Justice Minister, Laura Anne Jones said: “The landmark Cass review is hugely significant for Wales. Regretfully, despite the weight of the findings, we are still yet to see a Labour Minister come to the Senedd and give a statement in response.

“In the next Senedd next week, I look forward to bringing forward a Welsh Conservative debate on the Cass review, and will call on the Labour Government to adopt the recommendations of the Cass review.”

In Wales, children with gender dysphoria looking to speak to a doctor about changing their gender have to go to London.

The UK Government Health Secretary, Victoria Atkins says NHS England must end the “culture of secrecy and ideology over evidence and safety” and make changes to gender care swiftly.

Due to NHS England stopping puberty blockers following the publication of the report, there is now no patient pathway for under-18s in Wales.

The Scottish Government have also announced a pause on puberty blockers for children.

Dr Cass recommended “extreme caution” in the use of the drugs, warning that the hormones could harm bone density.

Dr Cass’ probe was first announced in 2020 after concerns were raised about a Gender Identity and Development Service (GIDS) operating out of London’s Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust.

Outcomes

It was the only specialist gender clinic for young people in Wales and England.

9,000 young patients received treatment at the now-shut service.

An investigation by Nation.Cymru revealed that 232 people from Wales who received treatment there could be recommended to take part in a study of the long-term outcomes for patients receiving gender care at a young age.

NHS England has agreed to pick up responsibility from the Cass Review for progressing a data linkage study into long term outcomes but individuals who do not wish to take part can “opt out”.

The Welsh Government says it’s reviewing the recommendations of the report.

A spokesperson said: “The Cass Review aims to ensure children and young people who are questioning their gender identity or experiencing gender dysphoria, and require support from the NHS, receive a high standard of care that meets their needs and is safe, holistic and effective.

“We are committed to improving the Gender Identity Development pathway and the support available for young people in Wales, in line with the commitments in our LGBTQ+ plan.

“We will consider the review’s findings and continue to be driven by the evidence to support the needs of young people who are questioning their gender.”

