Senedd to debate pet abduction Bill

Emily Price

MSs will debate a Bill in the Senedd this week that would make pet abduction a specific criminal offense in Wales.

North Wales MS Carolyn Thomas will lead a motion on her legislative proposal, which seeks to bring Wales in line with legislation which already exists in England and Northern Ireland, with a similar bill also being proposed in Scotland.

Ms Thomas, who chairs the Senedd’s Cross Party Group on Animal Welfare, says she is hoping the proposal will be supported by her colleagues in the Senedd.

Distress

She said: “When a pet is abducted, the knock-on effects are severe, both for the animal and for the owner.

“Significant emotional distress is often coupled with a substantial financial cost in relation to searching for the stolen animal.

“Pets combat loneliness and provide loyal companionship, which is incredibly beneficial for mental health. The trauma caused when a pet is stolen can be irreversible.”

Legislation which created specific offences for dog and cat abduction in England and Northern Ireland was given Royal Assent in May last year.

The new law recognises that cats and dogs are not inanimate objects, but sentient beings capable of experiencing distress and other emotional trauma when they are stolen from their owners.

Those found guilty of pet abduction in in England and Northern Ireland could now face up to five years in prison and/or a fine

Ms Thomas said it is incumbent on Welsh politicians to “catch up” and bring about a similar change to the law here.

Risk

She said: “Currently, the theft of a pet is covered under the 1968 Theft Act, but this means they are treated in the same way as an object, such as a stolen wallet.

“Pets have emotions and feelings, they suffer trauma. Making pet abduction a specific criminal offence means it can be prosecuted more appropriately, through up to five years imprisonment.

“It will also mean police forces will record pet theft separately, providing them with intelligence about animals and breeds which are most at risk, and the areas where they are being targeted.”

The proposal follows the submission of a Senedd petition which called for pet abduction to be made a specific criminal offence in Wales.

It was signed by more than 1,200 people and was considered by the Senedd’s Petitions Committee.

RSPCA Cymru have previously raised concerns that the lack of a similar criminalisation provision to England and Northern Ireland could lead to more pets being targeted for abduction in Wales.

Devastating

Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager as RSPCA Cymru said: “The theft of a pet is devastating for both owners and their animals, and the RSPCA has long called for tougher laws to act as a real deterrent to those who carry out this crime.

“For many, pets are members of the family and it just isn’t appropriate that stealing a much-loved cat or dog is currently treated the same in law as stealing a mobile phone or other non-sentient possessions.”

“RSPCA Cymru are therefore fully supportive of the legislative proposal put forward by Carolyn Thomas MS and would welcome any opportunity to work with the Welsh Government and Members of the Senedd towards deterring and preventing the thefts of pets in Wales via legislation.”

As well as RSPCA Cymru, the proposal is also being supported by Cats Protection.

Madison Rogers, Associate Director of Advocacy, Campaigns & External Affairs at Cats Protection said: “For many of us, pets are part of our family and for them to be stolen without a trace is a horrendous experience.

“Some people may never find out what happened to their much-loved pet, which can bring unbearable distress. We hope pet theft will become a specific crime in Wales to deter criminals and give owners confidence that their pets are protected.”

The proposal will be debated in the Senedd on Wednesday the 8th of January.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

