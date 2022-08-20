Senedd to host animation masterclass by multi award winning Joanna Quinn

Oscar nominated Cardiff based artist, Joanna Quinn, will be holding an animation masterclass at the Senedd to celebrate the Butetown Carnival and the new exhibition, Affairs of the Art – The Art of Joanna Quinn, which is running until the 6 September.

Joanna Quinn is a major figure in animation, renowned for her unique drawing skills, characterisations and humour. Her films have been nominated for three Oscars and have won three Emmys and four BAFTAs.

Following retrospectives of Joanna’s work all over the word, this new exhibition is the first major showcase of her artwork in Wales.

Over a period of 6 years Joanna created 24,000 drawings for Affairs of the Art. A selection are now displayed for the very first time in the Senedd.

They are shown alongside earlier artwork from films and commercials which follow the process Joanna takes from initial idea to the finished film.

In collaboration with the Butetown Carnival and the Cardiff Animation Festival, Joanna will be running two guided workshops alongside each other, one beginner’s workshop and one advanced workshop, where attendees will have a chance to create and animate their very own carnival procession.

Exaggerate the animation

The beginner’s class will be suitable for all ages and abilities and participants will learn how to create an animation cycle using 8 drawings which they can trace, modify and colour.

Those feeling more adventurous can learn how to turn their character into a creature and make alterations to their appearance.

The advanced class is suitable for those with basic knowledge or previous experience of 2D animation.

Participants will learn how to create a crazy walk cycle including juggling, leaping, falling and getting up, cartwheels, with encouragement to exaggerate the animation and be as imaginative as possible.

Organisers say for those who can’t make it for the full session a drop in area will be open from 13:30-16:00 and people can pop in during this time to have a go at getting creative.

All materials including tracing tablets, sketchpads and pencils will be provided on the day.

Participants are welcome to bring their own food or visit the Senedd café for lunch and the carnival will also have a range of food stalls available outside.

Spaces for the event can be booked here.

