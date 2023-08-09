Senedd to host free events as part of Butetown carnival

The Senedd will host workshops and free events this summer as part of the historic Butetown Carnival.

Together with organisers of the Carnival, family-friendly activities will be available at the Senedd and the Pierhead in August to celebrate what makes the event so special.

Dating back to the 1960’s, Butetown Carnival is a vibrant celebration of the culture of the Butetown community in Cardiff.

The Carnival’s origins can be traced back to traditions brought to the area by early 20th century seamen and over the years the immersive event has grown into a vibrant showcase of music, dance, food and costumes.

Events set to take place in Cardiff Bay will include an exhibition of archive photographs and fabulous costumes which look back the Carnival’s history, as well as its importance in the life of the Butetown Community.

Keith Murrell, Creative Director of Butetown Arts and Culture Association (BACA), has curated the selection of images, videos and costumes from the Butetown Carnival Archive.

The images give a snapshot of the joy of carnival over the years and pays homage to the heritage and legacy of the event.

The exhibition will take place at the Futures Gallery, Pierhead and the Senedd until Monday 4th September.

Activities

Special workshops will offer everyone a chance to be part of Butetown Carnival this year by helping to create a fantastic phoenix art installation.

Once finished, the sculpture which will provide a backdrop for the Carnival Main Stage in front of the Senedd on 27 and 28 August.

Throughout the summer holidays, Small World Theatre will create the giant phoenix art sculpture and visitors are encouraged to join in by making their own feather that will become a part of the final art piece. Using sustainable, reclaimed and repurposed materials, the striking phoenix will stand proudly in the Senedd’s windows to be seen from the Senedd steps at this year’s event. Sculpture Small World Theatre will run the special Phoenix making workshop on Sunday 27 August, between 14:00-16:00. Artists and visitors will work together to complete the sculpture for the opening day of the Carnival. This is a drop-in workshop, so there’s no pre-booking required.

This activity is great for families and small groups who like to work together. Children aged 6+ who must be accompanied by an adult throughout.

See up to date information on the Visit section of the Senedd website.

The Butetown Carnival takes place on 27 & 28 August 2023 at the Senedd.

