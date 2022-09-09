Senedd to host tributes and then to remain suspended until after Queen’s funeral

All Senedd business is to be suspended until after the Queen’s funeral, apart from an opportunity to pay tribute to her on Sunday.

Members of the Senedd will gather to pay tribute to the Queen and “reflect on her long life, devoted to public service,” the institution said.

Y Llywydd has recalled the Senedd for an extraordinary session which will begin at 3.00pm on Sunday, 11th September. The motion of condolence will be broadcast live on senedd.tv.

The motion states “That this Senedd expresses its deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen and offers its sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and other Members of the Royal Family.

“We recognise Her Majesty’s enduring commitment to public service and duty, including her support for many Welsh charities and organisations, and her lifelong association with Wales and its people.”

Flags are flying at half-mast outside all Senedd buildings following the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen. The Senedd sends its deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily. pic.twitter.com/C43S7hJzH7 — Welsh Parliament (@SeneddWales) September 8, 2022

All other Senedd business and events are suspended during the period of national mourning, and the building is closed to the public until the State Funeral has been held.

The Welsh parliament was due to return next week after the summer break.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast outside all Senedd buildings, in Cardiff and Colwyn Bay.

