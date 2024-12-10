Senedd votes to ban single-use vapes

MSs have voted to introduce new regulations to prohibit the supply of single-use vapes in Wales.

The Environmental Protection (Single-use Vapes) (Wales) Regulations 2024 will prohibit the supply (including for free) of single-use vapes in Wales.

Following the vote in the Senedd, the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “This is a major step forward in tackling throwaway culture and the environmental impacts of single-use vapes.

“This is a key priority for the Welsh Government, and we continue to work with the other UK nations to address these challenges.

“Removing single-use vapes from the supply chain will stop them harming wildlife and the environment when they’re littered or sent to landfill. This ban will mean we generate less waste, clean up our streets, and protect nature and wildlife.”

Devolved governments

The new regulations will come into force on 1 June 2025. The Welsh Government has worked closely with UK Government and other devolved governments to coordinate the bans to start at the same time.

This will create a consistent approach to enforcement across the UK.

From 1 June 2025, no single-use vapes can be sold or given away.

Businesses are being urged to speak to their suppliers now about ordering alternatives to disposable vapes and start to educate staff and inform customers of the ban.

Businesses will also need to organise safe disposal of single-use vapes for customers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

