Senedd welcomes WRU cooperation ahead of independent review of sexism and misogyny allegations

The Senedd has welcomed the Welsh Rugby Union “opening your doors and your books” over allegations of sexism and misogyny in the organisation.

WRU chair Ieuan Evans and acting chief executive Nigel Walker appeared before the Senedd’s Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport and International Relations Committee on Thursday following the airing of a BBC Wales documentary on January 23.

Evans and Walker accepted there was a problem in the culture of the WRU, and an external taskforce has been asked to carry out an independent review to examine the allegations.

Dame Anne Rafferty was appointed chair of the taskforce on Friday with the review’s terms of reference set, and the first panel members are expected to be named this week.

Updates

Delyth Jewell MS, chair of the Senedd’s Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport and International Relations Committee, has written to Evans and Walker asking for updates to be shared on the taskforce’s work “once it is ready and available”.

“This taskforce must be allowed to do its job independently and thoroughly,” Jewell wrote in a letter dated February 3 and published by the Senedd.

“We welcome your commitments to ‘opening your doors and your books’ to the taskforce.

“This transparency is an important step in conducting this work. We look forward to considering the recommendations of the taskforce once it has concluded its work.”

The Senedd has urged the WRU “to seek all avenues” to ensure the publication of its 2021 review into women’s rugby.

It also wants to know the number of non-disclosure agreements the WRU has used in the past five years, and how many staff members have been disciplined or subject to grievances related to alleged racism, sexism, misogyny and homophobia over the same period.

