Senedd’s only Lib Dem member felt like ‘Billy-no-mates’ after being elected

The Senedd’s only Liberal Democrat MS has said she felt like “Billy-no-mates” after being elected to the parliament.

Jane Dodds, who is the Leader of the party in Wales, became a regional MS for Mid and West Wales at the last Senedd election, in what was a disappointing campaign for the Liberal Democrats overall.

The party lost the Brecon and Radnorshire constituency to the Conservatives at the Senedd election after former Welsh Government minister as well as former Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Kirsty Williams stepped down from the seat.

Dodds, a former MP for Brecon and Radnorshire made the comments in a reflection on the year.

On starting work at the Senedd, Dodds told BBC Wales: “It felt a bit like I was Billy-no-mates.

“But I must say people have been very helpful, have been very welcoming and I now think that after six months I’m finally understanding what I need to do.”

When asked how Cardiff Bay compares to Westminster, she said: “When I was elected as a Member of Parliament it was a difficult time, it was the Brexit period, and I found that people were very tribal and it was very difficult in the House of Commons.

“Here there’s much more commitment to cross-party working to make sure we achieve things for people in Wales.”