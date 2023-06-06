Senior councillors back introduction of Welsh Government’s 20mph speed reductions

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Senior Ceredigion councillors have backed the introduction of a 20 mph default speed limit on many of the county’s roads, despite objections being raised during a public consultation.

The Welsh Government passed legislation last July which will see the speed limit on residential, built-up streets reduced from 30mph to 20 throughout Wales from September.

Welsh Government says the 20mph default speed limit is expected to result in 40 per cent fewer road collisions, save six to 10 lives every year and avoid 1,200- 2,000 people being injured.

There are no roads with restricted status in Ceredigion; the change is being introduced through the Traffic Regulation Order process.

This meant the council needed to conduct formal consultation with the public on all proposed new speed limit arrangements.

Across Ceredigion, approximately 370 locations were proposed for changes.

That saw 76 items of correspondence received, including 54 objections – just over 70 per cent of all responses – a report for members of the June 6 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet said.

The rest were either expressions of support or requests that are outside the scope of this scheme, such as lowering existing 40mph limits at settlements.

Objections

Presenting the report to Cabinet, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services and Carbon Management Councillor Keith Henson noted the objections, which included: “I feel that this is a process of using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. The Welsh Government have approached this in a dictatorial style, basically, ‘you’re having it, tough’.”

He added: “If you look at this in its entirety it’s a matter of safety,” adding: “If we can save one life from this process, we’ve done our job as a council.”

Councillor Elizabeth Evans, who supported the reductions, cited an existing 20mph limit in her ward of Aberaeron, saying it was important there was enough manpower to enforce any changes in speed limits.

Llandysilio and Llangrannog member Councillor Gareth Lloyd said many of the concerns raised were from the “blanket approach” of speed limits, rather than targeting individual problem areas.

“A lot of the negatives towards the scheme are because of this blanket approach; it’s a shame the [Welsh Government] has not looked at this individually.”

Specific areas highlighted included Adpar, Bow Street, Borth, Dihewyd, Drefach, Llechryd, Pennant, Penparc, and Stags Head, with several petitions presented.

Cabinet members backed a request to authorise recommended replies to public consultation responses and requests for additional changes received, and to proceed with implementation of changes being introduced by the Welsh Government.

