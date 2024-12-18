Senior councillors raise concerns over cost of new National Park

Senior councillors have said they cannot support plans for a new National Park in north east Wales until it is clear how it will be funded.

Flintshire council’s cabinet agreed with the recommendation from its Environment and Economy Scrutiny Committee that the council respond to Natural Resources Wales’ consultation highlighting concerns over funding, governance and the economic impact of the proposals.

Cllr Chris Dolphin, Cabinet Member for Economy, Environment and Climate brought the recommendation to cabinet.

Available information

“Based on the currently available information the committee voted not to support the national park,” he said.

“The committee had concerns about the future short and long-term cost to the county council of establishing and operating the park, the potential future costs to individuals living inside and outside the park, the additional level of bureaucracy and the greater burden the park would put on the remaining areas of Flintshire outside the park, to provide land for employment and housing.

“They also highlighted the constraints of the park on growth and the potential for it to reduce the value of existing national parks in Wales. We would welcome clarity in the 2025 consultation on the matters this council is raising.

Cost

Deputy council leader Cllr Richard Jones said his primary concern was the cost.

“I think most of us are concerned about what would be the cost to the council? What differences would it really make to local people?

“Those are the two questions we need answers to. The idea of waiting until 2025 for a proper consultation with all the details as outlined by Cllr Dolphin is the right way to go.”

Cllr Chris Bithell, Cabinet Member for Planning, Public Health and Public Protection said existing national parks were already worried about funding, raising questions over whether this would be a viable project.

“On Countryfile the other night there was an interesting piece on national parks UK-wide,” he said. “There was concern expressed by existing national park authorities about the funding they have and the sustainability of those particular national parks.

“There was an expression of fear that extending the number of national parks will spread the money even more thinly. I think all these aspects need to be looked at very, very carefully.”

Support

Cllr Paul Johnson, Cabinet Member for Finance and Social Value, added that there was support for the plan among rural communities in Flintshire.

He suggested arranging a meeting with members representing those communities to see how they could be best supported within the 2025/26 budget while the proposals were still under consideration.

“I know there are concerns from several members representing rural wards about the future of rural communities,” he said.

“I would like to suggest we meet with members from rural areas to listen to what’s going on and see how their needs can be factored into our budget planning.”

