Senior Labour MS hits out at UK Government Waspi compensation U-turn

Emily Price

A senior Welsh Labour figure has hit out at the UK Government’s decision to not award compensation to Waspi women.

Former counsel general Mick Antoniw published a statement online on Wednesday evening (December 18) saying he was “disappointed” that Labour in Westminster had ruled out a pay award.

‘Incompetent’

He said: “I have long supported women fighting for pensions justice. I have spoken on this issue in my former capacity as Counsel General on behalf of the Welsh Government.

“All Governments have a responsibility to correct state injustice. This issue is certainly the legacy of a previous incompetent Tory Government.

“Nevertheless, I am disappointed in today’s decision taken by the UK Government, ruling out financial compensation for women affected by changes in the pension age.

“I believe it is the wrong decision and call on the UK Government to review its decision. Promises previously made in opposition must be honoured. The state made a mistake, and it has the responsibility to correct it.

“I stand by what I have previously said on this issue in the Senedd that those women affected by this injustice at the hand of the state should be properly compensated.

“I continue to support the call for proper compensation to be made.”

Vote

The Prime Minister Keir Starmer says that taxpayers can’t afford the £10.5 billion compensation package for Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi).

He is now facing calls for a vote or for Number 10 to reconsider.

Sir Keir, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall – who ruled out a compensation package on this week – are among the senior ministers who backed the campaign when Labour was in opposition.

The Guardian has reported that as many as 100 Labour MPs would be willing to vote against the Government’s decision.

Downing Street says there are currently “no plans” for a vote on the issue.

Support

A recently resurfaced social media post by Wales’ First Minister, Eluned Morgan, shows she published an image of Waspi women campaigning on the steps of the Senedd in 2018.

In the caption, the then Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning wrote: “Great turn out to support the 1950s #women and @WASPI_Campaign fighting for justice. A Labour Govt will put this right. @carolynharris24 leading a great campaign.”

In March, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman recommended the UK Government pay compensation to women born in the 1950s whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men.

The watchdog said the women should be paid up to £2,950 each.

Retirement

The package would have a potential total cost of £10.5 billion to the public purse, as poor communication meant they had lost out on the chance to plan their retirement finances.

The Prime Minister said research indicates “that 90% of those impacted knew about the changes that were taking place” – though the UK Government has apologised for a 28-month delay in writing to the women.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister would not accept the suggestion he had “misled” Waspi campaigners.

However, the campaign group has accused Sir Keir of cherry-picking the figures he referred to at the despatch box.

Angela Madden, chairwoman of Waspi, said: “This isn’t just misleading; it’s an insult to millions of 1950s-born women who were blindsided by these changes.

“The ombudsman’s findings were based on rigorous evidence showing that 60% of women had no idea their own state pension age was rising.

“The Government’s attempt to cherry-pick data to suggest otherwise is spreading dangerous misinformation, plain and simple.”

