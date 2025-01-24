Senior Labour politician to step down at next Senedd election

Emily Price

Senior Labour politician Mick Antoniw has announced “with a heavy heart” that he is to step down in 2026 after serving in the Senedd for 15 years.

The 72-year-old said it was time for “fresh blood, new energy and new progressive ideas for the future of Wales”.

He has been the member for Pontypridd since 2011 and served as the Welsh Government’s most senior legal advisor on several occasions.

He quit the Counsel General role last year after losing confidence in embattled First Minister Vaughan Gething.

Ukraine

During his time in the Senedd Mr Antoniw has been at the forefront of promoting support for Ukrainians after Russia’s invasion.

He comes from a Ukrainian family and has travelled to the war-torn region several times alongside other MSs to deliver vital aide.

In a letter to his constituents, Mr Antoniw said serving as the member for Pontypridd had been the “greatest honour” of his life.

He plans to continue to be “politically active” particularly in the field of equality, human rights, constitutional reform and international issues.

Support

He wrote: “I would like to thank you all for your support over the years. We may not have always agreed on every issue but I do believe that together, in very difficult circumstances, we have achieved a great deal and I have always worked to put the interests of the people of this constituency first.

“I believe that together, in incredibly difficult circumstances we have achieved a lot. Devolution and the decentralisation of power has enabled this and there is much further to go. Throughout I have always tried to do my best and to keep to my socialist principles and the values for which i have been elected.”

Labour MS for Merthyr Tydfil Dawn Bowden also announced last week that she will not stand for re-election in 2026.

The Welsh Government minister said that having worked continuously for fifty years since leaving school at the age of 16, she is looking forward to “new challenges and opportunities.”.

Labour MS for Llanelli Lee Waters announced his intention to step down in October.

The former transport minister said he has spent enough time in politics and plans to seek a new adventure.

