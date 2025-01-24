Senior police officer responds to ‘grooming gang’ concerns

There is “nothing at this moment to suggest” so-called grooming gangs are “a particular concern in Newport”, according to a senior Gwent Police officer.

Superintendent Jason White told city councillors the force worked closely with other organisations to support people who were being exploited.

Cllr Matthew Evans, the leader of the Conservative opposition group in the council chamber, raised concerns about the data on grooming offences, and said “we are all sickened by the horrific abuse suffered by far too many children”.

He asked Supt White to “reassure” councillors there are no such gangs operating in the city.

Supt White said he and other senior members of Gwent Police had discussed the national issue of grooming gangs earlier that day (Tuesday).

“What I can say, from having that conversation, there’s nothing at this moment to suggest we have got a particular concern in Newport”, he told councillors.

‘Sexually exploited females’

Supt White said the force was aware of “sexually exploited females” in the Pill area of Newport.

“Some of those females don’t necessarily live in Newport – they travel from afar to the area,” he explained, adding that the police had “dedicated teams” to “liaise and safeguard” with the women involved, who often have “complex needs”.

Turning to organised crime, Supt White said the force’s work to disrupt “county lines” groups was led by a “phenomenal” specialist team.

He said that in the last 12 months, that team had “seized record numbers of drugs” and arrested and charged suspects – as well as seeing some of those involved imprisoned for their offending.

“We’ve smashed ten organised crime groups within the Newport area,” Supt White added. “We’re now effectively on five, soon to be four.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

