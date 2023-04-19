Senior Tories accused of ‘distorting’ truth over ‘inaccurate’ reports of £1,600 payment for asylum seekers in Wales

Emily Price – News Editor

Senior Tories have been accused of “distorting” the truth over inaccurate reports in the English press that the Welsh Government plans to give asylum seekers a monthly £1,600 hand out.

On Tuesday, the Sun reported it had received a leaked letter regarding an asylum seeker policy which had been signed by three Welsh ministers – Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, Mick Antoniw and Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan.

Since yesterday, reports have been gathering pace in the English press that have claimed under new Welsh Government plans, asylum seekers would receive £1,600 a month in benefits as well as legal aid to fight deportation.

The article in the Sun entitled “MIGRANT CASH Asylum-seekers in Wales will get a £1,600 monthly hand-out and taxpayer cash to fight deportation under Labour plans” reported that ministers in Cardiff were seeking approval from Whitehall for the policy be given the go ahead.

Leader of the Welsh Conservative, Andrew RT Davies and Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies both criticised the supposed plans and the latter appeared on GB news to vent his frustration.

However, the letter – which has been obtained by Nation.Cymru – was not an attempt to create a new asylum seeker policy, but involved three Welsh ministers seeking clarification on a pilot that already exists in Wales regarding 18-year-old care leavers.

The Welsh Government launched the Basic Income for Care Leavers scheme in July 2022 which ensures eligible young people leaving the care system receive £1,600 a month for the first 24 months of leaving care.

The Basic Income for Care Leavers only focuses on the category of care leavers which does include some unaccompanied asylum seeking children who were looked after by a local authority up until the age of 18.

The inclusion of asylum seeker children who were raised in care was always a factor that had been budgeted for by the Welsh Government from the outset of the pilot.

Eligibility for the scheme has not changed since it was set out in a written statement by the Welsh Government in February 2022.

Although it has not yet confirmed how many young asylum seekers leave care on average every year, a Welsh Government source said the number is “a very small proportion of those taking part in the pilot”.

Legal aid

In the letter leaked to the Sun, the three Welsh ministers called for clarity as due to the amount of income received through the pilot, it is unlikely that asylum seeking children leaving care would qualify for legal aid – which most asylum seekers are eligible for to support them with their asylum claim.

As legal aid is non-devolved, the Counsel General, Deputy Minister for Social Services and Minister for Social Justice sought confirmation on the UK Government’s position and asked whether an approach can be agreed that will enable young people in receipt of the basic income to be able to access legal aid support.

Welsh Tory leader, Andrew RT Davies appeared as a guest on GB News on Tuesday morning regarding the claims made in the Sun.

During his interview, RT Davies accused the Welsh Government of “creating an even bigger pull factor to bring people across the Channel”.

The Tory leader claimed the members of the Welsh Parliament hadn’t been informed on the details of the pilot – even though it was reported on in the Welsh press during the scheme’s launch last year and information is readily available on the Welsh Government website.

RT Davies said: “One of the first things that people crossing the Channel illegally do is destroy their identity papers so its difficult to identity the true age of someone.

“Here you have the Welsh Labour Government which is propped up by Plaid Cymru here in Wales dishing out £1,600 a month to anyone who wants to rock up and claim it crossing the Channel illegally.

During his interview, RT Davies described the £1,600 payment as a scheme for 18 year old migrants and did not give any context to the fact the pilot was for all eligible young people leaving care.

RT Davies later shared a screen grab of the Sun’s story on Twitter in a post that read: “This plan from Labour is genuinely one of the most extreme policies I’ve ever seen. Thank goodness we have a Conservative Government to step in and block it.”

One of the letter’s signatories, Mick Antoniw hit back at Davies saying: “But you know this is an inaccurate and distorted story. Are you really so desperate electorally?”

Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies, also vented his anger at the Sun’s report of the care leaver policy with a post that read: “Incentivising illegal migrants to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in exchange for taxpayers’ cash is wrong, dangerous and hugely irresponsible. That is why I have denied the Welsh Labour Government their request.”

Mr Antoniw pointed out the request for clarification on the existing pilot did not require his permission.

He said: “This is nothing to do with you. No request has been made to you. Your permission is not required for anything. The Sun report is inaccurate and a distortion. You probably know this.”

“Not fair”

TC Davies told the Commons on Wednesday it was “extraordinary” to offer universal basic income to asylum seekers.

Stephen Crabb, chairman of the Welsh Affairs Committee said: “What is not fair to the taxpayer is giving people free cash, including young asylum seekers, no strings attached, through a poorly targeted universal basic income. Isn’t that not what responsible welfare is all about?”

Mr TC Davies said: “(Mr Crabb) is absolutely correct. And it really is extraordinary that the Welsh Labour Party want to spend millions on handing out a universal basic income to people including asylum seekers, and then not only that, but to then exempt them from having to pay the same legal bills that the rest of us would be subject to.”

Conservative MP Tom Hunt (Ipswich) said: “It speaks to the kind of values that the Labour Party have, that they are prioritising providing huge support for those who have illegally entered our country over maximising cost-of-living support for Welsh citizens.”

Mr TC Davies said: “The humanitarian response is to disincentivise people from risking their lives by crossing the Channel illegally and arriving here in small boats.

“And that’s why last night I jointly signed a letter which rejected what the Welsh Labour Government are asking for.

“We’re not prepared to see the Welsh Labour government handing out universal basic incomes to people who shouldn’t be in this country in the first place, and then on top of that to provide them with legal funding and lawyers so that they can challenge the decision being made by the Government.

“These are not the priorities that the Welsh people have.”

“Illegal migrants”

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak said the pilot could incentivise people smuggling.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Conservative MP Chris Clarkson (Heywood and Middleton) said: “It has been reported that the Welsh Labour Government is going to incentivise people smugglers by offering £1,600 of taxpayers’ money every month to asylum seekers.

“Can I ask him for an assurance that he will never contemplate such a daft idea in our Small Boats Bill?”

Mr Sunak replied: “I know Lord Bellamy and the Secretary of State for Wales wrote to the Welsh Government yesterday confirming that we would not be undertaking their request.”

In an attempt to link Sir Keir Starmer with Mark Drakeford’s administration in Wales, the Prime Minister added: “I note that the Labour leader has said that the Welsh Labour Government is his blueprint, and unbelievably as (Mr Clarkson) has said Labour in Wales are trying to pay illegal migrants £1,600.

“We are stopping the boats, Labour is paying for them.”

“Properly supported”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We believe that care leavers have a right to be properly supported as they develop into independent young adults. Too many young people leaving care continue to face significant barriers

to achieving a successful transition into adulthood than many of their peers.

“In line with our Nation of Sanctuary approach, we want to ensure that Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children are supported to rebuild their lives and are not prevented from accessing appropriate Welsh Government schemes and benefits to support their integration.

“The Basic Income Pilot scheme is about giving the most vulnerable people in our society a start in life. It is disappointing that inaccurate and misleading claims are being used to trivialise these sensitive issues.”

