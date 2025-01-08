Senior Tory to lead Commons debate on convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby

A Conservative MP who believes convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby should face a retrial will lead a House of Commons debate on her case on Wednesday.

Former cabinet minister Sir David Davis has spent time probing the case of the former nurse and believes a retrial would “come to a different conclusion”.

Letby, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Sir David has secured an adjournment debate titled the “role of expert witnesses and the trial of Lucy Letby”.

It will be the final business of Wednesday’s sitting and he will receive a response from a Government minister.