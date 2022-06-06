Senior Welsh Conservative MPs swing behind Boris Johnson as he faces vote of no confidence

Senior Welsh Conservative MPs who have made their views known have this morning swung behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he faces a vote of no confidence this evening.

1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady announced that a confidence vote in the Prime Minister would be held this evening after the required number of letters from MPs was reached. It will require the support of 180 MPs to depose Boris Johnson.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies are among those who have publicly called for Boris Johnson to stay.

Clwyd South and Vale of Glamorgan MPs Simon Baynes and Alun Cairns have also called for their fellows Conservatives to keep the Prime Minister in post.

Most Welsh Conservative MPs and Senedd Members are however yet to comment publicly.

“As a Government, we’ll be judged on whether we make the right calls on the big challenges – Ukraine, cost of living and the vaccination programme being just three examples,” Simon Hart said.

“Confidence votes and regime change risk handing the levers of power to those who will do the most damage to our country. There is a reason why Labour and the SNP are the loudest voices calling for the PM to go.

“Boris Johnson’s great strength is that he is unique – a voice for those that have so often gone unheard across the UK. In good times & bad supporting the team – & especially its leader – has never been more important, & that’s what I’ll be doing tonight.”

‘Big calls’

David TC Davies meanwhile said that as a person with a family member who died during the lockdown, he would continue to back the Prime Minister.

“My father died in June 2020 during lockdown,” he said. “At that time, as a Minister, I saw first hand, including at COBR meetings, how determined Boris was to save lives and get our country through.

“His commitment was absolute and I have no hesitation in backing him today.”

Clwyd South MP Simon Baynes was the first Welsh Conservative with a vore to back the Prime Minister.

He said: “Today I will be supporting Boris Johnson – he has got the big decisions right on vaccines, supporting people through the Covid crisis, delivering on Brexit which the majority of people supported in the referendum and 2019 election and leading international support for Ukraine.”

Vale of Glamorgan MP Alun Cairns also tweeted: “I will be backing the PM tonight. He has always got the big calls right- Furlough, giving us the lowest unemployment since 70’s; Vaccines, releasing us from Covid sooner than other nations; Strongest leadership against Russian aggression;& coordinated support through energy crisis.”

‘No longer trusted’

A challenger has however emerged to Boris Johnson after Jeremy Hunt, who stood against him in 2019, said that he would vote against the Prime Minister, warning the Tories would lose the next election if he remained in post.

The former foreign secretary said: “”Having been trusted with power, Conservative MPs know in our hearts we are not giving the British people the leadership they deserve.

“We are not offering the integrity, competence and vision necessary to unleash the enormous potential of our country.

“And because we are no longer trusted by the electorate, who know this too, we are set to lose the next general election.

“Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer and more prosperous when led by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be to hand the country to others who do not share those values.

“Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change.”

