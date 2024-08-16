Serial shoplifter banned from shops and supermarkets

A serial shoplifter has been banned from three supermarkets after receiving a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Kirk Edwards, 27, who targeted businesses in Newport and Cwmbran, was convicted of 13 counts of theft from six retailers between October 2023 and April this year.

Now Edwards has been banned from entering all Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury’s stores in Newport.

He is also prohibited from the Boots and Evapor shops on Commercial Street, Newport.

In addition, he is barred from entering two businesses in Cwmbran – the Shell garage on Henllys Way and Sainsbury’s petrol station on Llewelyn Road.

Edwards was issued with the CBO at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 August, which will remain in place until Saturday 14 August 2027.

Offending

PC Claire Drayton, Crime and Disorder Reduction Officer (CADRO) from the Newport neighbourhood policing team, said: “I’ve worked closely with our partners in securing this three-year CBO – and it is a major achievement for everyone involved.

“Theft, and particularly shoplifting, is not a victimless crime; the impact of this offending is hugely felt by our communities, notably businesses and retailers.

“Edwards’ chaotic lifestyle has led to his offending, and we know this order will be welcomed by those businesses affected by his shoplifting; he will also receive support to help him change his ways.”

If Edwards breaches any of the conditions above, he will be committing a criminal offence and could face arrest and, if found guilty, may be fined, sentenced to imprisonment, or both.

Sergeant Lee Smith-Stephens, from the retail crime team, said: “We are committed to making Newport and the surrounding area a safer and pleasant place for everyone and enforcing this order is a part of that.

“As part of our attempts to tackle shoplifting, we’ve set up a dedicated team in Newport who are producing promising results by solving reports of this offence at more than double the national average.

“Part of our work to tackle shoplifting also includes providing crime prevention advice to business owners but it is crucial that anyone who is affected by shoplifting reports it to us so we can continue to target those, like Edwards, who make life a misery for business owners and their staff.”

