Serious Fraud Office raids Liberty Steel offices

The Serious Fraud Office has raided the offices of Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel.

It comes almost a year after the SFO launched an investigation into suspected fraud and money laundering by parent firm GFG Alliance, which has thousands of staff in the UK.

The SFO has confirmed that teams from the organisation visited company offices on Wednesday morning to request documents including company balance sheets, annual reports and correspondence related to the investigation.

It is understood a number of sites were visited across England, Scotland and Wales.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said in a statement: “On Wednesday April 27, teams of SFO investigators across the UK issued notices under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1987 at addresses linked with Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, also known as the Liberty House Group of companies.

“The operation was co-ordinated from the SFO headquarters on Trafalgar Square.

“Teams attended trading addresses earlier this morning, issuing Section 2 notices to request documents including company balance sheets, annual reports and correspondence related to the SFO’s investigation.

“Investigators spoke with executives at multiple addresses, who co-operated with the operation.

“As the investigation is ongoing, the SFO can provide no further comment.”

GFG Alliance has been contacted for comment.

Liberty Steel is the UK’s third largest steel company, employing around 200 steelworkers at its plant in Newport.

Many of Liberty Steel’s assets were part of Tata Steel’s UK business until they were purchased for £100m in 2017.

