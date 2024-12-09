Settled, cooler conditions over coming days as Storm Darragh clear-up begins

More settled but cooler conditions will greet much of Wales this week as the clean-up operation from Storm Darragh gets under way.

Winds will gradually ease with noticeably less rainfall by Wednesday (December 11) but temperatures will stay in the single figures, the Met Office said.

The fourth named storm of the season brought strong gusts to many parts of the country over the weekend, with millions warned to stay indoors.

Llandudno Pier suffered thousands of pounds worth of damage after the Welsh coast was battered by 90mph winds.

Power cuts

Thousands of homes and businesses were left without power in Wales and there was widespread travel disruption after strong winds caused trees to falls onto roads and train tracks.

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said: “Storm Darragh has now moved its way off towards the south east, so things are going to start to settle down over the next couple of days.”

Monday will be a breezy but much less windy day. Mainly dry with broken cloud and sunny spells, particularly in the north and west.

Fog

Feeling chilly in the northeasterly breeze, with temperatures around average at 7 °C.

It will staying dry overnight with some clear spells and winds easing allowing a few patches of mist and fog to develop in prone spots.

It will begin to turning chilly tonight with a frost in the northwest and minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tuesday will be a mostly bright start with scattered cloud and sunny intervals throughout the day. A little breezy in south Wales, but winds easing later, and feeling a little chilly.

Natural Resources Wales still had 2 flood warnings for the River Wye and River Dee – meaning flooding is expected and 14 flood alerts in place across Wales on Monday morning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

