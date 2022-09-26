Seven away fans arrested, four for pyrotechnics, after Wales vs Poland game

Seven arrests of Poland supporters – four of them for pyrotechnics possession – were made at last night’s Wales vs Poland game in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said: “Seven away fans were arrested at last night’s Wales V Poland game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“Four of the seven arrests were for possession of pyrotechnic devices. These individuals remain in police custody.”

Wales’ World Cup send-off at Cardiff City Stadium ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.

Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.

This was Wales’ final game before their first at a World Cup for 64 years, their Qatar opener against the United States on November 21 being less than two months away.

