Seven women from Wales to take part in Netflix sponsored film scheme

Seven women from Wales have been selected to take part in a mentoring scheme sponsored by Netflix.

The Women in Film and TV Four Nations Mentoring Scheme is designed for mid-career women working in film, television and creative media looking to take that next big step in their career.

Caroline Evans, Erika Hossington, Helen Faulkner, Jenny Thompson, Kaite O’Reilly, Rosemary Baker and Jenny Dafydd were selected from hundreds of applicants across the 4 nations.

They will join 34 mentees from Scotland, England and Northern Ireland for this intensive six month programme which pairs each of the participants alongside senior industry professionals for one-to-one mentoring.

Netflix continues its support of the scheme in Wales through its Fund for Creative Equity, which is dedicated to helping build new opportunities for underrepresented communities within entertainment.

Professional Development Consultant Hannah Corneck, who runs the mentoring scheme in Wales said: “This is the third year we have run the prestigious WFTV mentoring scheme in Wales and it is getting more and more competitive each year to secure a place given the scheme’s impressive reputation in the industry.

“We are grateful to our amazing mentors this year, all industry professionals at the top of their profession who have agreed to give so generously of their time to support the next generation of creative women working in this competitive sector.

This year’s mentors include Lucy Price, Sam Hoyle, Nina Hartstone, Katie Swinden, Matt Barry, Jeanie Finlay and Peter Wallis-Tayler.

Katie Bailiff, CEO of WFTV said: “The scheme is going from strength to strength and past outcomes show us that the ingredients successfully unlock our mentees’ potential – enabling them to become the next generation of industry leaders.”

Heading up the scheme is WFTV’s new Director of Mentoring Sarah Wright, former Group Director of Acquisitions and Sky Cinema, UK & ROI.

Sarah Wright said: “I’m really excited to put together a sheer powerhouse of brilliant woman from all parts of the Film and TV business – from producers, directors and writers, to editors, costume designers, hair & make-up artists, cinematographers, casting producers, crew managers, marketeers, agents and stunt performers.

“Together, with the help of their mentors and the brilliant programme of events that WFTV scheme offers, they will form a diverse and immensely talented cohort to be reckoned with in the industry.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

