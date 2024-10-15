Seven-year delay to tattoo reforms ‘unacceptable’

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

The Senedd’s legislation committee criticised a “wholly unacceptable” delay of more than seven years in implementing reforms to tattooing and body piercing.

In 2017, the Welsh Government brought forward the now-Public Health Act which included a new licensing scheme for tattooing, acupuncture, electrolysis and body piercing.

At the time, ministers warned current legislation was “inadequate to sufficiently protect the public” with inconsistency in enforcement across the country.

And the Welsh Government lauded the benefits, saying: “The main benefit of the licensing system is savings to the NHS, in terms of treatment costs, and to individuals’ health.”

But, more than seven years on, regulations to implement a mandatory licensing scheme are now finally set to come into force on November 29, 2024.

‘Unconvincing’

In response to the legislation committee’s concerns about the delay, the Welsh Government said preparatory work on a licensing scheme got under way in autumn 2019.

Ministers first prioritised implementing reforms relating to intimate piercing of under 18s, which came into force in February 2018.

The other planned reforms were paused during the pandemic and work did not resume until summer 2022 with a consultation following in 2023.

Labour’s Alun Davies, a former minister who is now a member of the legislation committee, criticised the seven-year delay during a meeting on October 14.

He said: “I think seven years is wholly unacceptable and the response from [the] Welsh Government – I don’t find it in any way convincing.”

‘Ineffective’

The mandatory scheme aims to provide greater consistency across Wales’ 22 councils, which will remain responsible for enforcement, with one central national public register.

All practitioners of the four special procedures will require a licence while all premises or vehicles where they are carried out will need an approval certificate.

An impact assessment warned: “The current registration scheme no longer adequately addresses the public health concerns and protects the public effectively.

“There have been examples of unregistered practitioners being prosecuted and having their equipment seized.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that, due to the rise of social media, there are likely to be a number of individuals who advertise their services online and operate outside the current registration scheme.”

