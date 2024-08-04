Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Sexually transmitted infections in Wales hit 10 year high

04 Aug 2024 2 minute read
Neisseria gonorrhoeae Bacteria” by National Institutes of Health (NIH) is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.

Stanley Murphy-Johns

The number of Gonorrhoea and Syphilis cases in Wales has hit a 10 year high according to a new NHS report.

Gonorrhoea infections jumped by 27% in 2023, reaching a total of 5292 cases, while syphilis saw a similar 20% increase, with 507 cases reported.

While the number of people being tested has also increased, especially regarding syphilis testing, NHS officials do not believe that accounts for the significant jump in numbers.

In fact, STI testing has remained steady, and in cases like chlamydia, there has actually been a noted 5% drop in testing numbers.

“While these rising numbers may reflect in part an increase in the number of tests being carried out in Wales, they also raise concerns of increasing transmission of these sexually transmitted infections, particularly among young people.” said Professor Daniel Thomas, Consultant Epidemiologist at Public Health Wales

The data backs this up, with the largest increase in cases coming in the 15-24 age range for both gonorrhoea and syphilis.

The NHS introduced a Test and Post home testing service in 2020 which has made a significant difference to the ease and confidentiality of testing. These kits allow individuals to test for STI’s from home, rather than having to go to a clinic.

In 2023, 87,235 individuals were tested for gonorrhoea, and 65,742 for syphilis, showing a significant rise in testing numbers compared to previous years​​.

According to the NHS, this has resulted in a steady increase in testing ever since, which allows for easier treatment and prevention of these STIs spreading further.

For more information and to order an STI home testing kit, click here.

