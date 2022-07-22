Shadow minister says Welsh Government’s handling of the Covid pandemic could ‘get lost’ in UK-wide inquiry
Concerns have been raised that the UK-wide Covid inquiry, which is due to get underway in September, will not sufficiently scrutinise the Welsh Government’s handling of the pandemic, sparking new calls for a Wales-specific inquiry.
Earlier this week Baroness Heather Hallett, Chair of the inquiry, announced preliminary hearings will begin as soon as September this year, ahead of substantive public hearings starting in late spring 2023.
Aspects of the pandemic will be grouped into modules, with the first considering the extent to which the risk of a pandemic was properly identified and planned for.
A second module will cover core political and administrative governance and decision-making around the pandemic in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and the third module will examine the impact of coronavirus and the governmental and societal responses to it.
The Welsh Conservatives say they are concerned about the confirmed structure of the inquiry and claim only the second module will specifically examine the response in Wales.
Disappointed
Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said: “We’ve had a good relationship with the Chair so far and have been pleased by how she has understood the need to consider all the governments of the United Kingdom in this inquiry.
“So, I am disappointed in to see in this framework the potential for the actions of the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay to get lost in a UK-wide investigation.
“I will be calling on the Baroness Hallett to reiterate her commitment to properly examining devolved governments and reflect this in the inquiry’s workings.
“Of course, Mark Drakeford could do the right thing and order the Wales-specific inquiry we deserve in our search for accountability for the decisions taken – from hospital-acquired infections to schools closures to business support – that resulted in the most Covid-related deaths of all UK nations.”
Wales’ First Minister has previously said that he had the “opportunity to comment on” the terms of reference of the Covid enquiry, and that the views of those campaigning for a separate Welsh inquiry were taken on board.
Plaid Cymru, and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have repeatedly joined with the Tories in calling for an inquiry to be held in Wales on the decisions made in Wales.
We cannot trust Westminster on anything, so Wales must hold its own inquiry. If the Bay won’t do it then the leadership has to change…
What do you know? A Tory desperate to focus the Covid inquiry on Labour in Cardiff Bay to try and make it look somewhere towards like as bad as his incompetent masters in Westminster. He is wasting his time. Sure all governments can look back and say they could have done things differently but by comparison to what went on in Bojo world, here it looks more like ‘nothing to see here’.
Unwaith eto…We cannot trust Westminster about anything so we have to police our selves…and rely on the Bay to do the job properly…
Don’t count on anyone coming clean when reflecting on the Covid crisis. Amazed to see the lack of honesty – a simple statement early on in the crisis about this being new territory would have sufficed, followed by an adherence to real science and common sense. Instead politicians quickly fell back into their default “we know best” posture and Drakeford got lucky insofar as he let in fewer own goals than the blustering fathead at the far end of the M4. There needs to be some meaningful engagement with those who suffered loss and prolonged post Covid conditions but a… Read more »
Can’t argue there hd, collateral damage same as it ever was…the change from Mr Gething to Ms Morgan left me thinking the worst…
I wish N.C would give us a list of names we can and can’t mention…where is my apology for the verbal sexual attack on my mother…