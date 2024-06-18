Shadow Welsh secretary criticised after ‘patronising and contemptuous’ S4C interview

Emily Price

The Shadow Welsh Secretary has come under fire for displaying a “patronising and contemptuous” attitude towards Wales in a general election interview.

Jo Stevens was heavily criticised after an interview with Catrin Haf Jones on S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le programme, during which she backed Wales’ embattled First Minister, claimed HS2 doesn’t exist and refused to commit to devolving policing to Wales – something long called for by Labour in the Senedd.

Asked whether Ms Stevens’ party was “undermining devolution” by ignoring a vote of no confidence in Vaughan Gething, she branded the motion, “a political stunt by the Tories aided and abetted by Plaid Cymru”.

‘Embarassing’

Mr Gething has been embroiled in weeks of controversies over donations to his campaign to become Welsh Labour Leader and ministerial messages he deleted during the Covid pandemic.

Tory MS Tom Giffard branded interview “embarrassing”.

Asked whether Wales would get consequential funding from HS2 if a Labour government came into power, the senior Welsh Labour politician claimed the project is “no longer in existence”.

She said: “We don’t know how much money has actually been spent – we don’t know what money is left – if there is money left.

The current UK Government says the high speed rail project is at “peak construction”.

Ms Stevens added: “I’m not going to make any guarantees about anything that is not in our manifesto because everything in our manifesto is costed – we’ve said where the money will come from and how we will pay for it.”

Devolution

When quizzed on the devolution of justice and policing to Wales, Ms Stevens described it as “fiddling around with structures and systems”.

She said: “No one would be forgiven for trying to rip up and reconstruct the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice at a time when crime is blighting our streets.”

‘This was a political stunt by the Tories, aided and abetted by Plaid Cymru – I have absolute confidence in Vaughan Gething.’@CHafJones fu’n yn holi Ysgrifennydd Gwladol Cysgodol Cymru @JoStevensLabour yn ail raglen cyfres etholiadol @ybydyneileS4C.#ybydyneile pic.twitter.com/j3u0y6sbO9 — Newyddion S4C (@NewyddionS4C) June 17, 2024

Handing over the responsibility of police, courts and prisons to Wales is supported by both the Labour led Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru in the Senedd.

It has been supported by several independent or cross-party commissions including the Thomas Commission (2019), the Silk Commission (2014) and most recently the Commission for the Constitutional Future of Wales (2024).

Ms Stevens said: “When we have had 14 years of Conservative government and we’ve seen what they’ve done to the policing and criminal justice system, where we’ve had 20,000 police officers cut from the street.

“We have got victims of rape who are waiting a thousand days for their case to be heard. If you’re looking through the lens of that through the criminal justice system you’re going to want things to be fixed.”

She added that “devolution is an agreement. It’s not a demand. Devolution is not an event, it’s a process.”

‘Contemptuous’

Plaid Cymru MS Heledd Fychan said Ms Stevens interview displayed a “patronising and contemptuous attitude towards Wales by Keir Starmer’s top team.”

She said: “Not a day goes by without it becoming clear that ‘Welsh’ Labour’s HQ is firmly based in London. On both fact and principle, Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens is wrong.

“Wrong to say that high speed rail in England isn’t being built, and wrong not to support the principle that Wales should get its share of spending on transport projects in England.

“In referring to devolution as an agreement not a demand, the would-be Welsh Secretary gave us a preview of how Wales would be treated by a Labour UK government.

“Her insistence that devolving justice amounts only to fiddling around with structures and systems laughs in the face of Labour commissioned reports which make the positive case for devolving policing and justice.

“It’s becoming clearer by the day that the only vote for Wales’s voice to be heard and respected on July 4th is a vote for Plaid Cymru.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “The attitude on display last night by the politician who could soon become Secretary of State for Wales shows that Wales will merely be an afterthought for an incoming Labour Government.

“How is Wales ever meant to receive the investment needed to grow its own economy successfully if Labour cannot commit to things as basic as giving Wales its fair share of HS2 funding or electrifying the North Coast Mainline.

“The Liberal Democrats will continue to push for Wales to be given the investment it needs to drive forward its economic development.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “The choice at this election is clear: more chaos under the Conservatives, or a UK Labour government working in partnership with our Welsh Labour government to deliver a decade of national renewal.

“On 4 July voters have the opportunity to vote for a true partnership between governments, driving the improvements Wales and Britain need after 14 years of Tory decline.”

