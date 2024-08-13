Shadow Welsh secretary intervenes in Welsh Conservative racism row

Emily Price

The Shadow Secretary of State for Wales has called on Andrew RT Davies to make it “absolutely clear” that the Welsh Conservative party is “inclusive”.

Lord Byron Davies of Gower made his intervention with the party embroiled in a row over racism and Islamophobia.

He also criticised the leader of the Senedd Tories for canvassing visitors at an agricultural show on whether they thought the Senedd should be abolished.

Speaking to Nation.Cymru, Lord Davies said: “The Conservative Party as a whole embraces all cultures, ethnic groups and religions. We are proud to have amongst our membership and representatives at all levels people from these groups.

“There is no other Party view. We are a broad church. The Muslim community have my absolute assurance that the Welsh Conservative Party are an inclusive party and the Senedd Conservative Group should also make this absolutely clear.

He added: “On the issue of abolishing the Senedd, the Conservative Party has no plans to support a move towards this and I see any action to test public opinion on this as completely futile.”

Pressure

The shadow Welsh secretary joins former leader Lord Nick Bourne, party President Glyn Davies and Tory MSs Peter Fox and Natasha Asghar in speaking out about the recent racism allegations.

Ms Asghar, one of two Muslim MSs in the Tory Senedd group said: “Whilst there might be a few with totally warped and unacceptable views, the majority of us are decent, tolerant, and accepting people.”

Pressure has been mounting on Andrew RT Davies after the Muslim Council of Wales accused him of “Islamophobic race baiting” and “hamfisted attempts at dog whistle racism”.

The Welsh Tory leader came under fire after accusing a school in the Vale of Glamorgan of not providing non-Halal options to pupils.

His letter to Cowbridge School went viral on X, formally Twitter, after the issue was amplified by far-right figure Tommy Robinson.

The school and council both say these claims are “incorrect”.

Mr Davies also penned an opinion column for GB News headlined, ‘Children SHOULD NOT be forced to eat Halal school lunches’.

The most senior Tory in Wales says he is following up on the concerns of his constituents.

Apology

A text message also surfaced last week which showed Tory backbencher Laura Anne Jones refer to Chinese people as “chinky spies”.

She apologised for the racist slur – but has not yet had the party whip withdrawn.

Andrew RT Davies told Radio Wales Breakfast: “Do we take people out and tar and feather them or do we actually accept an apology, understand that people learn the lessons of their mistakes and move on?”

He also faces pressure over a home made ballot box he used to ask visitors to the Vale of Glamorgan Show if they thought the Welsh Parliament should exist.

Senior Tories and several members of Andrew RT Davies’ own Senedd shadow cabinet took to social media to make clear that abolishing the Senedd is not party policy.

Tory MS Paul Davies said: “The Conservative Party is clear – it is not Party policy to abolish the Senedd so not sure why this question is even being asked.”

Andrew RT Davies told the BBC: “If you want to engage with a group of society that do hold a view contrary to yours, you pose a question, then you engage with them on a one to one basis.”

