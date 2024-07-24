Shadow Welsh secretary Lord Davies accuses Labour of ‘taking Wales for granted’

Lord Davies told peers that Wales was only named once in the King’s Speech and urged the Government to match the previous government’s commitments to the Welsh people.

Lord Davies of Gower, who sits in the House of Lords, has taken on the shadow Cabinet role after the Tories lost every MP in Wales.

The new shadow secretary of state for Wales has accused Labour of “taking Wales for granted” after his party, the Conservatives, were wiped out there.

He said: “Wales was only named once and that was in reference to the Government’s plan to make a Council of the Nations and Regions.“And sadly, I believe this could well be a reality check for what is to come, that is Labour once again taking Wales for granted.”

He claimed that the difference in delivery between the last government and the current one “seems very stark”.

He asked: “Who was it that delivered an additional £18 billion, the biggest block grant in the history of devolution to Wales? It was the Conservatives.

“Who delivered two freeports and two investment zones for Wales? The Conservatives.

“Who delivered two cuts to national insurance to help Welsh workers? The Conservatives.

“And who protected more than 100,000 jobs from being lost with an ambitious furlough scheme? Yes, it was the Conservatives.

“In fact the last government didn’t stop there.

“We started to announce even more bold policies for Wales which were all designed to reverse the sad decline in our public services that have been grossly mismanaged by the Labour Welsh Government.

“We committed some £1 billion to deliver the North Wales Main Line, which would have spread economic prosperity and created jobs.”

He added that he was “bitterly disappointed” that the King’s Speech did not include the last government’s pledges to allow Welsh patients access to NHS England to relieve the backlog of people on waiting lists.

Tata

He also lamented the absence of any mention of Tata Steel and how Labour will help the Welsh steel industry, saying: “The last government pledged a £500 million support package to save the Welsh steel industry plus an additional £80 million to help those who will lose their jobs.

“Labour’s response was to criticise the package, but so far they have failed to offer any credible alternative.”

He concluded by saying the King’s Speech is “severely lacking” from a Welsh perspective, adding: “That is why I call on the Labour Government to, at long last, place party politics to one side and recommit to the previous pledges made for Wales.”

As shadow Welsh secretary, he said his priority will be to “ensure Wales is not forgotten by this Government” and that he will hold ministers to account “at every opportunity”.