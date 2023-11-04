Shane McLoughlin double sees Newport progress with routine FA Cup win over Oldham

Newport eased through to the FA Cup second round with a 2-0 home win over Oldham at Rodney Parade thanks to two goals from defender Shane McLoughlin.

The right wing-back opened the scoring after 20 minutes as he drilled in at the back post to convert Matty Bondswell’s cross before sealing victory with a long-range effort 10 minutes from time.

County goalkeeper Nick Townsend ensured his side led at the break with a superb save to deny Joe Nuttall after 44 minutes following McLoughlin’s earlier opener.

Omar Bogle almost doubled the hosts lead soon after the restart, but he stabbed wide from Will Evans’ cross.

Aaron Wildig then saw a shot cleared off the line for the Welsh side as they pushed for the killer second goal.

Oldham substitute Alex Reid almost made an instant impact as he forced Townsend into another smart save with his first involvement.

The visitors put the pressure on the home side as they chased a leveller, but McLoughin’s second strike ensured County are in the hat.

