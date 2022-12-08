Share of £62.5m to be paid to Welsh farmers

Welsh farms will receive a share of £62.5 million as Basic Payment Scheme payments are made tomorrow.

The payments will be made to over 14,400 farm businesses across Wales, which is 90% of claimants.

This is in addition to the £161m Basic Payment Scheme advance payments made to 97% of claimants in October.

Farmers apply to the scheme once a year and it acts as a financial safety net by supplementing their main business income.

The scheme also incentivises farming land in a more environmentally friendly and sustainable way.

Challenging times

This was the second year Rural Payments Wales made automatic advance payments in October following simplification of the Basic Payment Scheme requirements.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “I am pleased we are yet again making an impressive number of BPS payments to farms throughout Wales at the beginning of the payment window.

“We are living in challenging economic times and these payments provide some financial certainty to farm businesses.

“The work continues to ensure remaining outstanding BPS 2022 claims are processed as soon as possible. I expect all but the most complex cases to be completed by the end of June 2023.”

