Sheep milking and cattle dairy project approved for historic college site

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

Proposals which could help promote knowledge within the agricultural sector and demonstrate the benefits of sustainable sheep milk marketing in Wales have been approved.

The plans would lead to the development of a Welsh Sheep Centre – described as an “asset for North Wales” – along with a separate cattle dairy project both at an historic Gwynedd site.

The applications concerned areas of land at Coleg Glynlllifon at Llandwrog and came before Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee on Monday, February 26.

Agricultural skills

Both applications were made by Wyn Thomas of Grwp Llandrillo Menai and agent Sioned Edwards of Cadnant Planning.

Campws Glynllifon is an active sheep and dairy farm and college where students are trained in agricultural skills.

The first application presented to the council committee described work towards the proposed sheep scheme.

“The works would see the development of a new 300 ewe sheep shed, milking parlour and dairy,” the planning documents stated.

The plans called for the demolition of existing sheds and erection of two livestock sheds together with associated facilities and milking parlour, creation of landscaping bund and associated works.

The project would also include a collecting yard, backing gate, return/handling passage, canopy, external hard standings along with associated infrastructure.

Internally, a building would include an office, equipment room, freezer, milking parlour, concrete paths for feeding, stores, changing rooms and a processing area.

There would also be a building for lambing, water store , feed as well as parking space for lorries, service and turning area and area to treat sheep between the two proposed buildings.

Milk

Arwel Thomas, presenting the application, said the scheme would “seek to develop a model to promote knowledge within the agricultural sector to demonstrate the benefits of supporting sustainable sheep milk marketing in Wales”.

He added it could create additional potential income for agricultural enterprises and that Coleg Glynllifon would play “an important role” in developing the dairy sector by developing “a better understanding of commercial opportunities.”

It would also expand and meet the needs of the agri-college for the purpose of education and make an “important contribution to the local economy”.

The scheme was considered “acceptable” and the recommendation was to approve with conditions.

Agent Sioned Edwards said “the scheme would see the development of a new Welsh Sheep Centre here in Wales, an asset for North Wales”.

Cllr Gruff William proposed accepting and Cllr John Pughe Roberts was “pleased to support and second the recommendation”.

Curiosity

The vote was unanimous, with 11 in favour.. the second application called for the demolition of an existing dairy farm building and cow shed on land to the north of an existing farm yard at Coleg Glynllifon.

It would see the removal of two existing slurry tanks, and the erection of a new livestock shed and milking parlour, construction of a silage clamp and dry manure store, internal access road together with associated works.

The scheme would include the erection of a rotating cow milking parlour attached to a new cattle shed on the east side, which would wrap in an “L” shape around an existing roundhouse cattle shed.

Internally, the building will include an office, two tool and equipment rooms and a washroom, a livestock building would house 224 dairy cows.

Presenting the cattle plans officer Arwel Thomas said the livestock scheme was also considered “acceptable”.

The schemes had “sparked curiosity” and would “help individuals in the Welsh community and beyond to thrive.”

In the vote Cllr John Pughe Roberts was again “very pleased” to support the application which he said would help to “promote education of agriculture.”

He was seconded by Cllr Huw Wyn Jones. Again, a vote was unanimously passed, with 11 in favour, no objections or abstentions.

