Shock at death of deputy lord mayor of Swansea

Richard Youle – Local democracy reporter

Tributes have been paid to the deputy lord mayor of Swansea and a tireless voice of the community she served, Cllr Wendy Fitzgerald.

Cllr Fitzgerald represented Penllergaer, in the north of the city, as an Independent for almost 21 years.

She died at her home surrounded by her family following a short illness. Council flags outside the Guildhall are being flown at half-mast.

Council leader Rob Stewart described Cllr Fitzgerald as a dedicated and hard-working champion for the people of Penllergaer.

Missed

“It is with great sadness that we have learnt of Wendy’s passing and my thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time,” said the Swansea Labour leader. “She will be missed by all her colleagues on the council.”

Cllr Fitzgerald grew up in north Cornwall and, after attending Exeter University, taught in London, where she met her future husband, who was from Swansea.

The couple moved to Swansea and raised two children, Annelie and Robert.

Cllr Fitzgerald ran an English-language teaching business for 20 years, which involved frequent visits to Stockholm, Sweden.

She was first elected as a Swansea councillor in 2004 and later served as cabinet member for social services when the Independents@Swansea group formed a ruling coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

Lively

Never afraid to speak her mind and always loyal to her Penllergaer ward, Cllr Fitzgerald was a lively, astute and respectful presence in council meetings.

Cllr Chris Holley, Swansea Lib-Dem leader, said her death was a terrible loss.

“The people of Penllergaer have been incredibly well-served by someone who was dedicated to the area,” he said.

“She was very well-respected, and always got re-elected with a very good majority.

“Everybody feels so shocked that a woman with so much vitality and who was, in many ways very humorous, has passed away.

“She was an individual, a one-off. She had a bigger social conscience than many people realise. I personally will miss her very much.”

Cllr Fitzgerald was also a community councillor, a school governor at Penllergaer Primary and Pontarddulais Comprehensive and on the board of the Penllergare Trust, which is responsible for Penllergare Valley Woods.

Proud

A keen gardener, she also set up an icing and knitting group, which became Penllergaer Crafters.

Lord mayor of Swansea, Cllr Paxton Hood-Williams, said: “I offer my sincere condolences to Wendy’s family and friends. I have greatly valued her support during my year in office and I know how proud she was to serve as deputy lord mayor and how much she was looking forward to becoming lord mayor.

“Wendy was one of Swansea’s longest-serving and most respected councillors and will be very sadly missed.”

Mr Fitzgerald, known to many as Fitz, said it would have been an honour for his wife to have served as lord mayor.

“She deserved to be lord mayor for the work she has done,” he said. “She was one of the hardest-working councillors going.”

Cllr Fitzgerald, 81, had been battling cancer and came back home on Christmas Eve from a two-week spell in hospital. She died on New Year’s Day.

Friend

A Facebook post from community group Penllergaer Village Community said: “Wendy was not only our local councillor but also a wonderful friend to so many of us. She will leave a lasting mark on the village that she loved.

“We wish Fitz and the rest of their family all the love and support in these difficult moments. Wendy you will be greatly missed by so many. You truly were a remarkable lady.”

Cllr Lyndon Jones, leader of Swansea Conservatives, described her as hard-working and a true champion for her area.

“My thoughts are with Fitz and the family at this sad time,” he said.

