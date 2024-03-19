‘Shocking’ damage after attempt to steal from cark park machine

A failed attempt to steal money from a pay and display machine at a popular forest visitor centre has resulted in serious damage, leaving the machine being rendered unusable.

The attempt took place at some point between Sunday evening and early on Monday morning (17-18 March) at the Natural Resources Wales (NRW) managed Bwlch Nant yr Arian.

“Shocking”

The vandal or vandals attempted to wrench the side of the machine open, possibly to steal any money inside.

Sarah Parry, NRW Visitor Centre Officer at Bwlch Nant yr Arian said: “The damage to the machine was shocking.

“The side has been nearly wrenched open, and the machine is very unstable now.

“We have disconnected the electricity to the machine, covered it, and put barriers in place to keep visitors safe until it can be replaced.

“While the machine is out of order, we ask that visitors pay for their parking in the visitor centre.

Unsuccessful attempt

“It’s obvious that the person or people who did this were determined, but ultimately unsuccessful.

“We empty the cash bin in the machine regularly, so even if they had managed to open the machine, they wouldn’t have got much for their effort.”

The matter has been referred to Dyfed Powys Police and CCTV footage will be supplied to help the investigation.

NRW is urging anyone who has information about the offence to share it with the police immediately.

