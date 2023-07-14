Shop decides to stop selling The Sun after Huw Edwards allegations

A Welsh shop has refused to sell The Sun newspaper, after the paper published allegations against BBC news presenter, Huw Edwards.

Siop Dewi in Penrhyndeudraeth in Gwynedd announced on their Facebook page that they will not be selling the paper due to the allegations against the presenter.

Dewi Lewis, the owner of the shop told the Post Prynhawn programme on BBC Radio Cymru that this was the first time he had made such a decision.

“I’ve been selling newspapers for almost half a century and have never taken a decision like this.

“But after the treatment Huw Edwards has had at the hands of the Sun, I now feel that this is the right thing to do.

He continued: “I feel that they have destroyed Huw’s reputation, and that it’s time to make the decision not to sell this rag any more.”

Mental health

The Sun has now found itself under fire and is facing serious questions over its reporting and ethical standards, after it alleged Edwards paid a 17-year-old for explicit images – only for police to conclude there was no evidence to support this allegation of serious criminal wrongdoing.

After announcing the decision to sell the newspaper, the shop was inundated with people praising the move, which in turn prompted a further comment from the shop on its Facebook page, which read:

“Thank you very much to everyone who have supported our decision to stop selling the Sun.

“Thinking of Huw Edwards and everyone else suffering from mental health illness.

“Hoping that we listen more to each other, and be kinder to all.

“Let’s all support each other, you are all welcome here.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

