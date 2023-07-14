Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Shop decides to stop selling The Sun after Huw Edwards allegations

14 Jul 2023 2 minute read
Stop Dewi (Credit: Facebook) / Huw Edwards (Credit: BBC)

A Welsh shop has refused to sell The Sun newspaper, after the paper published allegations against BBC news presenter, Huw Edwards.

Siop Dewi in Penrhyndeudraeth in Gwynedd announced on their Facebook page that they will not be selling the paper due to the allegations against the presenter.

Dewi Lewis, the owner of the shop told the Post Prynhawn programme on BBC Radio Cymru that this was the first time he had made such a decision.

“I’ve been selling newspapers for almost half a century and have never taken a decision like this.

“But after the treatment Huw Edwards has had at the hands of the Sun, I now feel that this is the right thing to do.

He continued: “I feel that they have destroyed Huw’s reputation, and that it’s time to make the decision not to sell this rag any more.”

Mental health

The Sun has now found itself under fire and is facing serious questions over its reporting and ethical standards, after it alleged Edwards paid a 17-year-old for explicit images – only for police to conclude there was no evidence to support this allegation of serious criminal wrongdoing.

After announcing the decision to sell the newspaper, the shop was inundated with people praising the move, which in turn prompted a further comment from the shop on its Facebook page, which read:

“Thank you very much to everyone who have supported our decision to stop selling the Sun.

“Thinking of Huw Edwards and everyone else suffering from mental health illness.

“Hoping that we listen more to each other, and be kinder to all.

“Let’s all support each other, you are all welcome here.”

Hogyn y Gogledd
Hogyn y Gogledd
5 hours ago

Da iawn, Dewi.

Murdoch’s organ should disappear.

23
Reply
Cathy Jones
Cathy Jones
5 hours ago

Excellent news. That rag is a dastardly (and there really is no other word for it, despite its archaicness) tool of one of the worst men that has been spewed onto this poor Earth. It has done nothing but cause division and spread misogyny and sew hatred…. Its recent astonishing behaviour in regard to this matter is not only outright despicable towards all concerned within it, but has also exceeded even its own usual hypocritical editorial attitude, in that this newspaper was only too happy to accept sexual pictures from Samantha Fox (see some excellent words from The Byline Times… Read more »

15
Reply
Gareth
Gareth
4 hours ago

This prime example of “gutter press” has long been ruining peoples lives, from the Hillsborough disaster lies that it peddled to the phone hacking scandal millions it has had to pay out. This latest ” dead cat” story has now claimed more victims, while ignoring the real news, in an effort to protect it and the governments interests which are one and the same. Rupert Murdoch should be held to account here, as his media empire in the USA is.

21
Reply
Dai Rob
Dai Rob
3 hours ago

Da iawn chi!!!

10
Reply
Gwyn Hopkins
Gwyn Hopkins
3 hours ago

Aside from its recent concocted and denigrating so-called revelations about Huw Edwards, The Sun enthusiastically competes with the Daily Mail and Daily Express into being the most bigoted and disparaging anti-Wales and anti-Welsh language rag of the London daily tabloids. Newsagents in Wales should seriously consider refusing to sell all three for that reason alone.   

25
Reply
Liam
Liam
3 hours ago

Excellent decision

10
Reply
Fi yn unig
Fi yn unig
3 hours ago

Da iawn Siop Dewi. Ardderchog! Now all we need is every single shop to follow suit and join Liverpool with its’ Hillsborough boycott of the only toilet paper which no self respecting person would wipe theirs with. It should go the same way as the News Of The World.

17
Reply
Mr Williams
Mr Williams
2 hours ago

Ardderchog Siop Dewi!!

Let’s have more boycotts of that vile, nasty, abhorrent newspaper.

7
Reply
Marc
Marc
2 hours ago

Every news agent should have stopped selling the SUN after the despicable and hideous lies told in the reporting of the Hillsborough disaster

7
Reply
Crwtyddol
Crwtyddol
1 hour ago

Ardderchog!

3
Reply
John Hammond
John Hammond
4 minutes ago

Oh, three cheers to Siop Dewi.The Sun is a right scumbag of a newspaper. In the shpere of a mixed media I believe The Sun has almost nothing of value to offer.

0
Reply

