Shoplifter stole chocolate, coffee, deodorant and headphones

A shoplifter has been jailed after stealing chocolate, coffee, deodorant and headphones from supermarkets.

Adam Roberts of Hampson Avenue, Wrexham appeared at Mold Magistrates Court today, Thursday, April 25th, where he admitted three counts of theft from a shop.

The 37-year-old was arrested and charged the day before his court appearance.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for the shoplifting incidents and breaching a community order, issued following previous incidents of theft.

The first shoplifting was reported on March 4th at the Co-op on Prince Charles Road, Wrexham where Roberts stole around £40 worth items, mainly chocolate.

He then went into Tesco on Crescent Road on April 13th and stole three boxes of headphones and some deodorant, worth £124.

Coffee

Three days later on April 16th, he returned to the Co-op on Prince Charles Road and concealed four jars of coffee in his jacket.

When he was challenged by staff, he handed one of them back, but took the other three without paying.

Wrexham City Inspector Heidi Stokes said: “I hope today’s sentencing sends a clear message that those who commit crime in the city will get caught, and robust action will be taken against them.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and we will continue to pursue those who cause the most demand in our community.”

