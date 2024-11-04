Shoplifting crackdown launched during run up to Christmas

North Wales Police has launched a crackdown on shoplifters in Wrexham over the run up to Christmas.

The Wrexham City Neighbourhood Policing Team will carry out Operation Blizzard over the next two months to support retailers who are targeted by shoplifters.

Dedicated officers will increase their visibility by carrying out patrols around the city and in hotspot areas, both on foot and on electric bikes in a bid to tackle the crime.

Identify offenders

Wrexham City Inspector Heidi Stokes said: “Retail crime is a continuous demand within Wrexham city and our local officers are working every day with local businesses and partner organisations to quickly identify offenders and deal with them robustly.

“This year-to-date, offences of retail theft have reduced in the city, which is reflective of the hard work officers and staff have put into combatting it.

“In the weeks leading up to Christmas when retail theft can increase, Operation Blizzard aims to further support the retail sector by increasing visibility in the city and maintaining regular contact with retailers.

“It will also aim to tackle habitual or repeat perpetrators, ensuring we protect staff, customers and businesses from this type of criminality.”

Detrimental

She added: “Shoplifting and retail theft is regarded as a victimless crime but is detrimental to local businesses. The impact is significant on staff, other customers who are present and the businesses themselves. Staff should also not have to go to work for fear of being subjected to abuse or threatening behaviour.

“Whilst robust action is taken against those who shoplift, North Wales Police also takes a proactive approach to signposting and supporting those struggling with substance misuse to try and disrupt or negate repeat offending.

“We will continue to work closely with partnership agencies including Wrexham County Council and Probation to ensure a wide range of precautions and measures are in place to reduce the demand and impact that retail crime brings to our community.”

