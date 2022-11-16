Short-serving Welsh Secretary first man to be knighted by new King Charles

Short-serving Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland has become the first man to be knighted by the new King Charles III.

Sir Robert Buckland, who was Welsh Secretary for three months and 18 days under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss as the latter was elected by members and then removed, received the honour of Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) today.

He was given the title of Sir at the start of the year, but the ceremony had been delayed because of the Queen’s health problems and later death.

The Swindon South MP, who also in the past served as Justice Secretary, said: “I’m deeply honoured to have received my knighthood from his Majesty the King.

“I feel that receiving this award is, I hope, a reflection of the hard work I have put in and continue to put in for my constituents in South Swindon, as a cabinet member and Lord Chancellor most notably, and as continuing service as a member of Parliament.

“It’s a great honour to be recognised in this way and I feel very proud.”

Robert Buckland was replaced as Welsh Secretary by Monmouth MP David TC Davies after Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister last month.

Wirral West MP David Hunt served as acting Welsh Secretary for nine days 1995, but only temporarily stepped into the post in an interim capacity after the incumbent, John Redwood stood down in order to be a candidate in that year’s Conservative leadership election.

