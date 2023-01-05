Shortlist announced for Welsh ‘Rural Oscars’

Twenty rural businesses from across Wales have been shortlisted for the ‘Rural Oscars’ after thousands of nominations were whittled down to a final few.

The prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, support their local economy and are the unsung heroes in every community.

There are five categories including, ‘best pub’, ‘best village shop or post office’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best for local food and drink’ and the ‘rural enterprise award’.

The awards, now in their 16th year, will be announced in Cardiff later this month following a public vote.

Grand finale

Successful businesses will then go forward to compete against winners from across the UK in the grand finale in May.

The nominees are judged based on their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local food and the energy and diversity of their business.

The businesses which go on to become finalists or champions receive regional and national recognition, strengthening the reputation of their brand.

The general public can vote for their favourite rural businesses via the Countryside Alliance website, here.

“Every business has an important story”

Countryside Alliance Wales Director Rachel Evans said: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year, with so many worthy businesses being sent in by the Welsh public.

“Every business has an important story to tell and it’s so important that is recognised. The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.

“At this critical time for so many rural businesses, it is vital we all show our support in whatever way we can. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting.”

The shortlisted businesses by category are as follows:

Butcher

Nash and Son’s Butchers, Gwent

Izzy’s Butchers, Powys

Daniel Morris Family Butcher, Denbighshire

Anglesey Fine Foods, Anglesey

Local Food / Drink

Forage Farm Shop, Cardiff

Chilly Cow Ice Cream, Denbighshire

The Queen Bee Honey Company, Torfaen

Café Mor, Pembrokeshire

Pub

The Royal Oak, Powys

The Old White Heart, Vale of Glamorgan

Tafarn Y Madryn Arms Chwilog, Gwynedd

Cresselly Arms, Pembrokeshire

Rural Enterprise

Moel Fammau Donkeys, Denbighshire

Ty Poeth Family Farm, Torfaen

Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, Pembrokeshire

Foxy Pheasant, Pembrokeshire

Village Shop / Post Office

Siop Dewi Capel Dewi, Ceredigion

Ty Cemaes, Powys

The Outpost, Flintshire

Bayview Stores Solva, Pembrokeshire

