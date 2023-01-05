Shortlist announced for Welsh ‘Rural Oscars’
Twenty rural businesses from across Wales have been shortlisted for the ‘Rural Oscars’ after thousands of nominations were whittled down to a final few.
The prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, support their local economy and are the unsung heroes in every community.
There are five categories including, ‘best pub’, ‘best village shop or post office’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best for local food and drink’ and the ‘rural enterprise award’.
The awards, now in their 16th year, will be announced in Cardiff later this month following a public vote.
Grand finale
Successful businesses will then go forward to compete against winners from across the UK in the grand finale in May.
The nominees are judged based on their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local food and the energy and diversity of their business.
The businesses which go on to become finalists or champions receive regional and national recognition, strengthening the reputation of their brand.
The general public can vote for their favourite rural businesses via the Countryside Alliance website, here.
“Every business has an important story”
Countryside Alliance Wales Director Rachel Evans said: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year, with so many worthy businesses being sent in by the Welsh public.
“Every business has an important story to tell and it’s so important that is recognised. The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.
“At this critical time for so many rural businesses, it is vital we all show our support in whatever way we can. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting.”
The shortlisted businesses by category are as follows:
Butcher
Nash and Son’s Butchers, Gwent
Izzy’s Butchers, Powys
Daniel Morris Family Butcher, Denbighshire
Anglesey Fine Foods, Anglesey
Local Food / Drink
Forage Farm Shop, Cardiff
Chilly Cow Ice Cream, Denbighshire
The Queen Bee Honey Company, Torfaen
Café Mor, Pembrokeshire
Pub
The Royal Oak, Powys
The Old White Heart, Vale of Glamorgan
Tafarn Y Madryn Arms Chwilog, Gwynedd
Cresselly Arms, Pembrokeshire
Rural Enterprise
Moel Fammau Donkeys, Denbighshire
Ty Poeth Family Farm, Torfaen
Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, Pembrokeshire
Foxy Pheasant, Pembrokeshire
Village Shop / Post Office
Siop Dewi Capel Dewi, Ceredigion
Ty Cemaes, Powys
The Outpost, Flintshire
Bayview Stores Solva, Pembrokeshire
