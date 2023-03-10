‘Show some humanity’ – Welsh MP hits out at UK Government’s treatment of refugees in Wales
A Welsh MP has demanded that the UK Government “show some humanity” after re-counting the story of a constituent seeking asylum following her husband’s execution by the Iranian regime.
Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, MP for Cardiff West, Kevin Brennan asked Leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt to “recognise the real human beings that are caught up in the Home Secretary’s asylum backlog.”
Mr Brennan recounted the plight of one of his constituents living in asylum accommodation in Cardiff whose husband was executed in Iran.
The Iranian woman was told she would have to wait six months for an interview to seek asylum in the UK despite representations from the MP.
She was also told that following any interview, she would have to wait a further six months for a decision on whether she could stay.
“Moral obligation”
Mr Brennan said: “In the meantime, to use the leader’s own words from earlier, how is that honouring our moral obligation to refugees?”
Penny Mordaunt replied: “The measures that we are bringing foreword will help us honour our moral obligation and I think this requires some pragmatism.
“We have particular moral obligations to particular people in particular parts of the world.
“We have historically wanted to give the finite support we can offer to people who are most vulnerable.
“The example I gave earlier of lone or disabled children in Syrian refugee camps being a prime example.”
The Leader of the House was greeted by jeers of outrage from the Labour bench after she accused the Party of not understanding the concept of “finite resource”.
She said: “But if we have finite resource – and I understand that the concept of finite resource to the Labour Party is a difficult concept to manage.
“We want to direct that to the very people he is talking about. This system is overwhelmed by people who do not have a just claim to seek asylum.
“I am showing her humanity because I am going to support measures that will enable us to get these systems under control.
Angry
As Kevin Brennan voiced his outrage at Mordaunt’s response the Commons Leader said the MP is “perfectly entitled to be angry at my answer”.
She added: “I am angry at the situation that we have finite resource that cannot help these people who need assistance.”
In a statement, Kevin Brennan said: “I was genuinely shocked that the Leader of the House failed to show any real sympathy for the plight of my constituent whose husband was executed by the Iranian regime.
“This Government is reaching new lows in its attempts to weaponise immigration and asylum as an issue ahead of the next General Election.
“Behind every immigration story is a real human being, and everyone in politics should never forget that.”
He may as well ask for the mountains to become small little rubber things that go “meryp, meryp, meryp” when you squeeze them.
There is NO HUMANITY IN WESTMINSTER POLITICS, NONE….not one bit. …and those who think otherwise are fooling themselves….
Penny living up to her Norman name-old French for ‘biting sarcastic’…
Lovely bit of gov double speak on the BBC Paris love-in just now…”We have halved the number of boats coming across”
Today’s boats (Germany stop selling your large grey military style inflatables to the smugglers) are 4 times the size they used to be and are carrying 3-4 times the people as the old ones and make it a much more profitable exercise…
I doubt anyone would turn away genuine refugees e.g. Ukrainians, Syrians, Iranians, but a lot of those who are crossing the channel are economic migrants. There’s a difference between refugees and economic migrants and should not be treated the same. There are too many people trying to exploit what’s happening for political gain. There are people of left-wing persuasion and right-wing persuasion who want to limit the numbers coming to Britain. There are also people on both wings of the political spectrum who think they should be allowed to stay. It’s too easy to simplify the debate to just left-… Read more »
What has sadly happened is people fleeing poverty, war and terror are now political pawns. These are human beings for goodness sake, they should be treated with as much respect as you or I. They should be processed by our immigration services, quickly and humanly. Safe routes for them are a priority to stop the people smugglers and deaths via adequately staffed purpose built processing centre’s’ set up either side of the channel. The majority of these people are refugees and deserve the chance of a better life.