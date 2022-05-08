Showbiz world reacts as new Doctor Who is revealed

Newly-announced Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has said he has known since February that he would be taking over the role from Jodie Whittaker and revealed it has been “tricky” keeping the news to himself.

Speaking to BBC News on the red carpet at the TV Baftas, the Sex Education star said: “I’ve known since about February, (it’s) been tricky trying to keep this under wraps because I’ve got a very big mouth, but yeah, we did it.

“It feels really amazing and it’s a true honour, this role is an institution and it’s so iconic and it means a lot to so many people including myself and so it makes everyone feel seen as well, it’s something everyone can enjoy so I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I’m going to try do my best.”

"It's been emotional!" Ncuti Gatwa is feeling the love after his Doctor Who news was revealed 😍 #VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/LcI1cP7UO6 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 8, 2022

Incoming show frontrunner Russell T Davies, who returns next year, said Gatwa’s talent had landed him the role, adding: “It was the most blazing audition, it was our last audition, it was the very last one, we thought we had someone and then in he came and stole it!

Asked about his own vision for the show, Davies said he wanted to allow Jodie Whittaker to complete her tenure as the Doctor before revealing more.

He said: “Lovely Jodie Whittaker, who I adore, I spoke to her yesterday. We phoned her yesterday to tell her about Ncuti. She is still the Doctor.

“She has got an enormous finale, an epic finale, a 90-minute finale in October. So we are polite gentlemen. It is only right and fair to shut up. 2023 you will be fed up of us. We will be ready by then. Until then we bow to Jodie. We love her.”

Scottish actress Karen Gillan, who previously starred as the 11th Doctor’s companion, Amy Pond, shared her excitement at the casting in a tweet, writing: “We have a new doctor!!!!!”.

Incoming Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has shared a selfie of himself on Instagram at the Virgin Media Bafta TV awards alongside the newly-announced Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

Scotland’s Culture Secretary has congratulated Ncuti Gatwa after he was announced as the new Doctor. Angus Robertson said on Twitter: “Congratulations to Ncuti Gatwa on becoming the new Dr Who. Great to see success of this young Scottish acting talent and graduate of Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.”

Gatwa came to Scotland from Rwanda at a young age and was educated in Fife and Edinburgh before attending the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow.

In a video shared by the official Bafta account on Twitter, Ncuti Gatwa said: “I’m quite good, I don’t like to spoil things for others. If I know someone is going to watch something I won’t say nothing, I won’t talk about, I’ll let them watch it by themselves.”

No spoilers are going to be dripping out of Ncuti Gatwa's TARDIS 🤫 pic.twitter.com/JlVSexg1fb — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 8, 2022

The actor and newly-announced Doctor for the BBC’s popular series Doctor Who, is nominated in the best male performance in a comedy programme at the Virgin Media Bafta TV awards being held on May 8.

It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander, who was among the names touted to be in the running to play the Doctor, tweeted: “NCUTIIIIIIII!!!! Amazing !!”.

Georgia Tennant, wife of former Doctor Who star David Tennant and daughter of Peter Davidson, who also played the Doctor, reacted to the news that Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker, tweeting: “Hello dad”.

Doctor Who’s showrunner, Russell T Davies, said: “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.

“Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those Tardis keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

Fizzing with danger

In a statement on the official Doctor Who website, Ncuti said: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.

“I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger.

“An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

