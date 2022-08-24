Siân Lloyd inspired by mother’s battle with Parkinson’s to encourage fundraising walk

Broadcaster Siân Lloyd is calling on people across Wales to put their best foot forward to raise money to find a cure for Parkinson’s – with a major walk around Cardiff.

Siân, from Maesteg, was inspired to support the charity by the experience of her mother Barbara, who sadly passed away in 2019, after living with the condition for ten years.

The meteorologist and Parkinson’s UK supporter is inviting members of the public to sign up for this year’s Walk for Parkinson’s, which takes place in the capital on Saturday 24 September 2022.

People of all ages and abilities are being encouraged to step out and take part – to help raise awareness and funding for Parkinson’s UK. To take part visit here.

“My mum’s experience of Parkinson’s has inspired me to support Parkinson’s UK’s vital work to ensure that we find new and better treatments for the condition,” Siân said.

“Walk for Parkinson’s is a fantastic way for us to come together and help make this a reality. By simply walking, we can transform the lives of people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

“So why not sign up to the Cardiff or Snowdon walks, or get involved virtually? Every step you take gets us closer to a cure.”

‘Vital’

There are two routes to follow – ranging from one mile to five and a half miles – participants will set off at 10am from Cardiff Castle.

The money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work, which aims to transform the lives of people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

Parkinson’s is now the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world. In Wales, there are 7,600 people living with Parkinson’s.

The condition is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects. It gets worse over time and there’s as of yet no cure.

Ann Rowe, Head of Regional Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Walk for Parkinson’s 2022 is a chance to enjoy some of the UK’s beautiful parks, sensational countryside and historic towns – all while funding vital research into the condition.

“There are walks to suit different ages, abilities and fitness levels, and if you’d like to plan your own walk, everything you need is on our website.

“Together, we can take strides towards finding a cure.”

